“Larry Bird couldn’t even miss a shot on purpose!”: When the Celtics legend kept knocking down shots while explaining the mechanics of his shooting to an interviewer

While talking about his shooting mechanics with an interviewer, Larry Bird knocked down a shot… even when he wanted to miss it on purpose.

Larry Bird is truly one of the greatest ball-players the league has been blessed to witness. Standing at 6-foot-9, the long-time Boston Celtics legend was a straight-up bucket getter, often forgotten for being one of the most premier shooters ever.

Larry Legend’s ridiculously long list of accolades is a testament to his greatness. Over the span of his 13-year long career, Bird has been selected to 12 All-Star teams, 10 All-NBA teams, 3 All-Defensive teams, won the 1980 ROTY, 3 MVPs, 3 NBA championships as well as 2 Finals MVPs.

The Hall-Of-Famer had a staggering career average of 24.3 points, 10 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on an incredible 49.6/37.6/88.6 shooting split. Bird would use several ways from his deep offensive arsenal to attack the defense. One of the many weapons he had in his bag was an accurate jump shot.

When Larry Bird hit a shot even when he wanted to miss on purpose

Larry would torch the entire league with his crazy shooting. This one time, during an interview, Bird even knocked down a shot… when he actually wanted to miss it.

During an interview, while talking about the mechanics of his shooting action, Larry demonstrated what would happen if he took his hands too far back. Unsurprisingly, Bird actually went on to drill the shot.

Here, have a look at the clip.

Larry Bird explains his shooting technique to Red Auerbach. The best part comes at the end when he tries to miss one to make a point and drains it anyway, then sheepishly grins at Red, and says “Of course, me, ya know?” pic.twitter.com/TYwu58Wb6g — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) November 16, 2021

According to Larry, he would have “no direction of the ball” without knowing where the rock would actually go. However, Larry even stunned himself as he went on to knock down the shot. And with a grin, he said, “of course, me ya know?”