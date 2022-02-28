“I am a veteran basketball player, I have to be better at that situation”: Jae Crowder takes accountability for committing a crucial turnover during the dying seconds of the Suns-Jazz clash

With the Suns trailing the Jazz by 3 points, with only 4 seconds left on the clock, Jae Crowder tossed the ball out of bounds.

With Chris Paul sidelined due to an injury, the Suns–Jazz matchup on Sunday afternoon was much more competitive than the previous two blowouts. After a hard-fought 48 minutes, it was Donovan Mitchell and co. grabbing a close 118-114 win.

Utah’s All-Star duo of Gobert and Don put up yet another incredible performance – a 16-point double-double and a 26-point outing, respectively. Like always, Jordan Clarkson had a productive outing coming off the bench, recording 22 points on 58.8% shooting.

For the Suns, Devin Booker recorded a solid 30/7/7 performance, with Cameron Johnson and Deandre Ayton contributing 23 points each. However, it was Jae Crowder who was trending all over social media.

Crowder did have a decent 16-point production on an efficient 50/50/100 shooting split. The forward also had only one turnover, which actually cost Phoenix the game.

“I should know what to do and what not to do in that situation”: Jae Crowder

With 4 seconds left in the 4th quarter, the Suns trailing by 3 points, Crowder ended up tossing the ball out of bounds rather than handing it to D-Book.

Here, have a look at the crucial turnover.

Coach Monty Williams did take the blame for the play for not calling a timeout. However, Crowder went on to take accountability for the mistake that cost the Suns their 12th loss of the season. Jae said:

“I have to be better at that situation,” Crowder said. “I have to know time possession, timeout situation, etc, I am the veteran on this team, I am a veteran basketball player, I should know what to do and what not to do in that situation.”

NBA Twitter trolls the Suns’ forward for the careless turnover

As soon as Crowder committed the turnover, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions.

Jae Crowder on that last pass pic.twitter.com/aPvp5QvEOE — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) February 27, 2022

Devin Booker & Jae Crowder pic.twitter.com/Pn8SEQuqoC — MegaZane5 (@MegaZane5) February 27, 2022

Jae Crowder throwing the potential game tying assist pic.twitter.com/g9TEdvt2Sm — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) February 27, 2022

Jae Crowder’s brain: do I A) call timeout

B) shoot the ball

C) CHUCK THE BALL TO THE FUCKING MOON — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) February 27, 2022

Jae Crowder pic.twitter.com/1aDa6oXdoj — Korean Jonah Hill (@JamesDGrambo) February 27, 2022

