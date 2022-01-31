Basketball

“Chris Paul putting up these numbers at age 36 is simply unreal”: NBA Twitter lauds the Point God for becoming the 5th player in history with 100 15-assist games

“Chris Paul putting up these numbers at age 36 is simply unreal”: NBA Twitter lauds the Point God for becoming the 5th player in history with 100 15-assist games
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“How did Cade Cunningham end up with a 19-point triple-double after going scoreless in the first half?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the youngster becomes the first rookie to record multiple triple-doubles in franchise history
Next Article
"Welcome to the club": Lasith Malinga commends Jason Holder for performing double hat-trick in Barbados T20I
NBA Latest Post
"There was no way Odell Beckham Jr was going to lose the game in those Kobe Bryant-inspired cleats": The Rams’ star honors the Lakers legend lacing up in snakeskin cleats for the NFC Championship Game
“There was no way Odell Beckham Jr was going to lose the game in those Kobe Bryant-inspired cleats”: The Rams’ star honors the Lakers legend lacing up in snakeskin cleats for the NFC Championship Game

Odell Beckham Jr honors Kobe Bryant by wearing snakeskin cleats during the Los Angeles Rams-San…