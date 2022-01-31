“Chris Paul putting up these numbers at age 36 is simply unreal”: NBA Twitter lauds the Point God for becoming the 5th player in history with 100 15-assist games

Chris Paul recorded 20 points and 19 assists in the Suns’ win over the Spurs, making him the 5th player in history to record 100 15-assists games.

Chris Paul is widely considered as one of the greatest passing guards in league history. Ever since the 6-footer Paul set foot on the NBA hardwood as a young 20-year-old, he instantly established himself as a premier playmaker, setting up and finding his teammates.

Dishing out over 9 assists per game during the span of his career, CP3 is one of the rare players who manages to make his teammates around him better. Even in his 17th season, the “Point God” doesn’t seem to slow down. In fact, some would say the pass-first PG is aging like fine wine.

The 11-time All-Star displayed his incredible basketball IQ during the Suns-Spurs matchup. Chris was absolutely clinical in the 115-110 win, dropping 20 points and dishing out 19 assists, grabbing 8 rebounds, finishing the game with only 2 turnovers and an efficient +/- of +14.

Recording his 100th 15-assist game, Paul is now only the 5th player to do so, joining the likes of John Stockton (293!), Magic Johnson (180), Steve Nash (110), and Oscar Robertson (106).

Chris Paul has become the 5th player in NBA history with at least 15 assists in 100 games. He joins Oscar Robertson (106), Steve Nash (110), Magic Johnson (189) and John Stockton (293). — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) January 31, 2022

Also Read: Trae Young blasts one of the best referees in the NBA after Lakers vs Hawks

NBA Twitter reacts as Chris Paul record 100 15-assist games

As soon as the stats went viral, NBA Twitter couldn’t stop lauding CP3.

Ladies and Gentlemen the best point guard in the @NBA 20 -8 – 19 assists. 2 turnovers and stellar defense every night. His name is @CP3 Please find me someone better all-around ! #MVP — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) January 31, 2022

No one has changed my mind on their historical standing within the sport this late in their career more than Chris Paul. https://t.co/VGicITldDW — Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) January 31, 2022

In all seriousness, if you told me Chris Paul was going to have his three most successful seasons in the league following the Clippers tenure, I would’ve thought you were nuts. — Josh Eberley (@JoshEberley) January 31, 2022

Chris Paul’s stats at his age are unreal. Doesn’t get talked about enough. POINT GAWD! @CP3 pic.twitter.com/28JmBuxI48 — Brandon Awadis (@brawadis) January 31, 2022

Top 3 PG all time i fear — Nks (@KnicksKaiSZN) January 31, 2022

If he’s not an All-Star reserve, there needs to be an investigation. — ’ ️ (@_Talkin_NBA) January 31, 2022

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts as the youngster becomes the first rookie to record multiple triple-doubles in franchise history

Averaging an impressive 14.8/4.6/10.3, Paul was ranked #4 in the latest MVP ladder. Behind his leadership, the Suns have now won 10 games in a row, and are the only team in the entire association with 40 wins.