“Kevin Durant, you may try, but you cannot shoot better than Stephen Curry”: When ‘The Chef’ took down ‘The Durantula’ in a shoot-around post practice

Throwback to when Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry beat his then-teammate Kevin Durant in a shoot-around contest post-practice

When Kevin Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors back in 2016, it changed the dynamics of the entire league. The Warriors suddenly became a superpower that no one could even touch. The Warriors dominated the league for 3 years, with KD, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green at the core. They won two titles in a row, and would have three-peat, had it not been for Durant and Thompson’s injuries.

The changes by Durant’s addition to the Warriors were not only on the league but within the Warriors as well. Stephen Curry was coming off the best offensive season of his career, and suddenly he had to take a step back and give space to Durant to do his thing as well. Somehow, that went better than a lot of NBA pundits predicted it, and it paid off. However, that did not dim Curry’s competitive spirit.

Stephen Curry took down Kevin Durant in a post-practice shoot-around

Stephen Curry is the best shooter in the history of the game of basketball, and there is not even a competition. The 6’3″ guard has changed the way basketball is played and will be played for the years to come. Despite all these accomplishments to his name, it did not scare his teammates into challenging him to a shoot around.

One day, after practice, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry had a quick shooting contest. Curry obviously emerged victorious, drilling 16 out of his 21 shots. Durant did pretty well and made 13 out of his 21 shots.

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry getting some post practice work in. pic.twitter.com/jBqRBRCba7 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 21, 2017

While the pairing came to an abrupt end, it was one of the most successful partnerships we have seen in the modern NBA. Looking back at such clips often makes one wonder how different things could have been had injuries not plagued the 2019 Finals. Maybe Durant would have re-signed with the Warriors, maybe their dynasty would still be going on.

No use pondering about the same, as the two players are happy with their franchises, and are doing well. We would be able to see them go up against each other in November, as the Warriors would make their way to the Barclays Center for a regular-season matchup.