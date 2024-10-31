“It was Slightly Weird”: Former Clippers Guard Conflicted Over Cavaliers Giving LeBron James and Bronny a Tribute Video

Bronny James has played in only two NBA games, but both have been pretty special. His debut, which came in the Lakers’ season-opener against the Timberwolves, saw him become the first player to feature alongside their father in an NBA game, and his second against the Cavaliers earlier this week was a homecoming. The 20-year-old even got a tribute video that featured him in LeBron’s arms and running around on the court during the forward’s time in Cleveland. As endearing as it was, Lou Williams felt it was slightly bizarre.

On the Run It Back show, the former Clippers star lauded the Cavaliers for their tribute to LeBron and Bronny but mentioned that he found it slightly perplexing at first. He said,

“I thought it was classy for the Cleveland Cavaliers to give [Bronny and LeBron James] a tribute video. It was slightly weird, but classy nonetheless.”

The Cavaliers played the tribute video with just under seven minutes left in the first quarter. Fans inside the Rocket Mortgage Field House gave a standing ovation once it concluded.

Cavs tribute video for LeBron and Bronny ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tAJ0TQs7cS — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) October 30, 2024

Williams explained that he found the Cavaliers’ gesture peculiar as tribute videos are usually reserved for former players and the game’s legends. Kobe Bryant received one at several away arenas during his farewell season.

However, he then realized that Bronny was born when LeBron was a Cavalier and he spent most of his life rooting for the franchise. He understood that the young guard had been a part of the team since the day he was born and it was a great move on their part to acknowledge that. He claimed it was a “feel-good moment” and was glad the Cavaliers gave the rookie and his father that moment.

Bronny James scores his first-career bucket! Special moment in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/pauUZQ14AX — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2024

The tribute video and the applause that followed wasn’t the only “feel-good moment” from the game. Late in the fourth quarter, Bronny banked a mid-range jumper and scored his first points as an NBA player and Cavaliers fans inside the arena showcased their appreciation with a loud cheer.

Despite the rookie suiting up and playing for their team’s opponents, they seemingly couldn’t root against the kid they saw grow up.