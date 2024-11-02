Larry Bird Told Jeff Teague to Pay For His Own Food When He Demanded Brunch

After retiring from the NBA, Jeff Teague has become a beloved podcaster. His ability to recall stories from his playing days and make the audience laugh with his narration is second to none. He’s had numerous such stories about his time with the Timberwolves and Hawks, but his recollection of a story of his time in Indiana involving Larry Bird has gone viral on social media.

On his Club 520 podcast, Teague spoke about his first practice in Indiana after he joined the Pacers from the Hawks. In Atlanta, he had gotten used to eating brunch arranged by the team after practice. However, when he learned that Indiana did not have brunches for players, Teague decided to confront Bird, the team president at the time. But the conversation did not go as he envisioned. Recalling what transpired, he said,

“So when I came to the Pacers, I’m like ‘Hey y’all, where the brunch at?’ they was like ‘N***a brunch? Whatchu talking about?’ I’m like ‘Y’all don’t get brunch out here in this sh*t?’ and they’re like ‘No n***a.’ I go to Larry Bird right there, and I’m like ‘Yo where the brunch, where the food at?’ and he’s like ‘You get per diem right? Go find something to eat!'”

Despite being miffed about the team not arranging a meal for the players, the retired guard claimed he enjoyed his time in Indiana, saying, “The Pacers organization is dope, like the people in it. They just wouldn’t do stuff like the other organizations.”

While the story and the reactions are funny in and of themselves, a comment left by the Pacers’ Myles Turner rubbed salt in Teague’s wound. The center commented on the reel posted on the podcast’s Instagram page, writing, “We Started Getting Brunch Right After You Left Too” Teague had no choice but to laugh at the reply. He can take solace in knowing that he inspired a major change.