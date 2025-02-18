Joel Embiid Confessed He’d “Rather Retire” Than Play For Indiana Pacers While Teasing Tyrese Haliburton

Released to Netflix on Tuesday, Court of Gold is a documentary that spotlights the journeys of the top medal contenders in men’s basketball at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. It examines the challenges they face and the determination required to achieve greatness on the global stage. The first episode features a humorous interaction between Tyrese Haliburton and Joel Embiid.

While sitting on the sidelines, Haliburton half-jokingly asked the former MVP if he’d want to team up with him on the Indiana Pacers. “I might wanna come to Indy,” Embiid responded earnestly.

The Pacers star cracked a smile, thinking he had convinced the superstar center before Embiid withdrew his statement and teased, “Psych! Never in my life. I would rather retire.”

Haliburton immediately laughed, knowing he’d been got by the notorious troll that is Joel Embiid. “Yo, that’s not fair, bro,” the 24-year-old pleaded with Embiid. “Next time y’all come to Indy, let’s go to dinner. Come to my crib.”

Embiid initially turned him down, but after realizing he’d rather be out than stuck in a hotel room on the road, the seven-time All-Star accepted the invitation.

This kind of exchange is nothing new for Embiid, who is infamous for his trolling tendencies. The 30-year-old would routinely go at fans, celebrities, and other players on social media, undeterred by the potential consequences.

Embiid has slowed down his antagonistic habits on socials, but it’s clear that he still enjoys teasing others whenever the opportunity arises.

Joel Embiid once tried to recruit Tyrese Haliburton

While Haliburton’s push for Embiid to join the Pacers may have been a joke, Embiid’s efforts to convince Hali to come to Philadelphia seemed more sincere. Haliburton shared how his breakout night and a career-high performance in front of the ravenous Philly fans at a time he was rumored to be on the trade block prompted the Cameroonian to recruit him to the Sixers.

Embiid extended an opportunity to Haliburton post play, which he remembers fondly. “After the game, I remember [Embiid] coming like, ‘If you want to come and win, tell your agent to get you traded,'” Haliburton said in his best Embiid impression.

In hindsight, it’s ironic that Embiid was trying to recruit the Indiana guard to Philadelphia, considering the team’s struggles this season. The Pacers are currently 30-23 and ranked fourth in the East, while the Sixers have limped to a 20-24 record and find themselves outside the conference playoff picture.

Maybe Embiid shouldn’t have been so quick to brush off Haliburton’s recruitment attempt during the 2024 Olympics.