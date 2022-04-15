“Larry Bird was the first big-man to shoot 3s”: Chris Webber wants the Celtics legend to be up there with the likes of Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry

Larry Bird revolutionized the 3-point line for big-men, according to Chris Webber, and he should be on the Mount Rushmore of NBA players.

Larry Bird was one of the most deceptive players to have ever played the game of basketball. He made up for his lack of athleticism and brute strength with an absolute refinement of his offensive skillset. Everything from subtle head-fakes to pump-fakes, and even multiple jab-steps to go along with them; Bird had his game down to a ‘T’.

Guys like Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry, and Dirk Nowitzki all took some elements of Bird’s game even if they were the slightest aspects. The Mount Rushmore of most influential NBA players of all time has guys like that up for the running. Unfortunately, Bird’s name is rarely mentioned in that conversation.

Revolutionizing the game and leaving it in a state that it most certainly wasn’t when you first joined the game is what is needed to be a part of this list and it’s safe to say that the way Larry Bird played helped pave the way for 6’7+ guys to be able to stretch the floor.

Chris Webber on Larry Bird.

Chris Webber came into the league after Larry Bird had retired from the game due to severe back problems. Despite never having played against the ‘Hick from French Lick’ on NBA hardwood, the ‘Fab Five’ alum has the utmost respect for him.

In an interview with Dan Patrick, Webber is asked about his Mount Rushmore of players who revolutionized the game of basketball. According to him, there would be no Dirk if there was no Larry Bird.

“Magic is the one who made us want to play point guard but Bird is the one who was the first big-man to start shooting 3s. There’d be no Dirk if it weren’t for Bird.”

While he may seem like it, Larry Bird is merely an inch shorter than what Kevin Durant is currently listed at. So technically, at 6’9, the 3x champ is a big-man, especially going by today’s standards of big-men where guys like Bam Adebayo consistently play center.