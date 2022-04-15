Basketball

“Larry Bird was the first big-man to shoot 3s”: Chris Webber wants the Celtics legend to be up there with the likes of Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry

“Larry Bird was the first big-man to shoot 3s”: Chris Webber wants the Celtics legend to be up there with the likes of Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"You're learning from the Michael Jordan of the sport" - Belal Muhammad on Khabib Nurmagomedov's Training" - Belal Muhammad on Khabib Nurmagomedov's Training
Next Article
Following UFC 273, Israel Adesanya names Alex Volkanovski "the featherweight GOAT."
NBA Latest Post
“Larry Bird was the first big-man to shoot 3s”: Chris Webber wants the Celtics legend to be up there with the likes of Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry
“Larry Bird was the first big-man to shoot 3s”: Chris Webber wants the Celtics legend to be up there with the likes of Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry

Larry Bird revolutionized the 3-point line for big-men, according to Chris Webber, and he should…