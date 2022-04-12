Basketball

“Michael Jordan dropped 30+ on Larry Bird 24 times but lost 23 times?”: How the Bulls couldn’t seem to string together wins against the Celtics despite having ‘His Airness’

“Michael Jordan dropped 30+ on Larry Bird 24 times but lost 23 times?”: How the Bulls couldn’t seem to string together wins against the Celtics despite having ‘His Airness’
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
Suyash Prabhudessai RCB stats: Why are Harshal Patel and David Willey not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore?
Next Article
"You really have a little man complex" - UFC Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling takes a dig at T.J Dillashaw following his victory at UFC 273
NBA Latest Post
“Michael Jordan dropped 30+ on Larry Bird 24 times but lost 23 times?”: How the Bulls couldn’t seem to string together wins against the Celtics despite having ‘His Airness’
“Michael Jordan dropped 30+ on Larry Bird 24 times but lost 23 times?”: How the Bulls couldn’t seem to string together wins against the Celtics despite having ‘His Airness’

Michael Jordan went off against Larry Bird and the Celtics on numerous occasions but has…