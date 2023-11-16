Larsa Pippen’s Role in Aggravating the Quarrel Between Karl-Anthony Towns’ GF Jordyn Woods and Kardashians Resurfaces Amid Tristan Thompson’s Viral Apology

Tristan Thompson recently appeared on Season 4 Episode 8 of Hulu’s reality TV series, ‘The Kardashians’. Previously in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian, Tristan was guilty of cheating with Jordyn Woods, who is a friend of Kylie Jenner and is currently in a relationship with Tristan’s fellow NBA superstar, Karl-Anthony Towns. Thompson even apologized to Khloe for his doings, highlighted by E Online!

Notably, the episode and Thompson’s meeting with the Kardashians, which was a result of his desire to apologize to Khloe, was the first time that he had met his ex-partner since the cheating scandal broke out. Regardless, with the Cleveland Cavaliers star’s intent to apologize to Khloe’s siblings as well, he delivered a long, heartfelt apology that majorly addressed Kylie Kardashian. Tristan apologized for putting her in an awkward situation with Jordyn Wood, previously her best friend.

Regardless, it seems as if the situation was also aggravated by Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife and the current partner of Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. The news about Tristan cheating on Khloe with Jordyn Woods was revealed to the Kardashians via Larsa, who had been tipped off by a reporter.

According to People, Kim Kardashian revealed that it was none other than Larsa who had initially told the family about Tristan’s tryst with Jordyn Woods. “My friend Larsa called me to explain that a reporter that she knows was about to write a story that Jordyn and Tristan were at his home late-night or until 7 in the morning. They said they were like making out,” Kim said.

The story was then picked up by What Are NBA Celebs Upto, which claimed that Larsa had effectively aggravated the situation by telling the Kardashians about Tristan and Jordyn. Of course, the Kardashians will be thankful, considering the reporter in question already had plans to break the story on the internet.

However, Larsa Pippen’s message to Kim meant that the Kardashians knew what had occurred, and were not caught off-guard when mainstream news broke.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe are over despite the former’s apology

Tristan Thompson, apart from cheating on Khloe with Jordyn Woods, also fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, who they later named Theo. This is in addition to the boy Tristan fathered with Khloe, True Thompson, who was born in April 2018.

Hence, in addition to apologizing to his former partner, Tristan will also be concerned about the kind of surroundings his two sons grow up in. The controversies and the continued attention on their former relationship means that both the kids’ wellbeing will also be on his mind, in addition to the extent of the damage his actions caused.

Tristan’s recent apology saw him talk about not just Khloe, but the kind of effect the scandal had on Kylie as well, along with the rest of the Kardashian family. While Kylie claimed that her relationship with Woods was more co-dependence than anything else, the entire family agreed that they simply wanted to move on and leave the long-winded controversy in the past.