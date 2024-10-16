Las Vegas Fans Chant Bronny James’ Name, Greet His 1st Appearance with Warm Ovation

Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) warms up with guard Bronny James (9) before the game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Three months after making his Las Vegas debut during the Summer League, Bronny James returned to Sin City for the Lakers’ fourth preseason game. The Purple and Gold took on the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena, where fans flocked to see the father-son duo of Bronny and LeBron James.

Advertisement

Once the Warriors began pulling away with the lead, fans expected to see the starters check out of the game. More importantly, they were hoping to catch Bronny in action – even if it was just in garbage time.

At the end of the third quarter, T-Mobile Arena made its feelings very clear by chanting Bronny’s name during the game-break.

The crowd is chanting "BRONNY, BRONNY" as Lakers fans await Bronny James' appearance. At the end of the 3rd quarter, the Warriors lead the Lakers 83-70. 🎥: @MikeDixon_VST | #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/8z91wxKboN — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) October 16, 2024

Eventually, a few minutes into the fourth quarter, the announcement came in – “The Lakers’ number 9, Bronny James”. Vegas fans erupted in excitement immediately. The 20-year-old would stay in for the rest of the game, closing out with 2 points and 1 rebound.

Bronny has struggled to take the lid off the basket so far, going scoreless during his previous appearances against the Bucks and the Suns. However, the 55th overall pick has shown a penchant for defense and rebounding with his off-the-ball contributions during his time on the hardwood.

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be enough for Los Angeles tonight as the Warriors, who had a 13-point lead going into the last quarter, maintained their advantage and won the game 111-97.

21 points from Moses Moody did the job for the Bay Area side. Dalton Knecht was one of the few bright spots for the Lakers, knocking down 19 points in 21 minutes of action.