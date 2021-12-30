“Last night, I could barely sleep” : Kyrie Irving talks to the media first time after the Nets superstar’s return to the league

Kyrie Irving addresses the media after his first practice this season. He talked about being nervous to resume playing after a long gap and about getting back to NBA’s pace.

Kyrie Irving has been in the news since the beginning of this season. It started with him not showing up for the media day. Then it was followed by his unvaccinated status against New York City’s mandate, which eventually led the Brooklyn Nets to sideline him.

But recently the Nets decided to bring Kyrie back as a part-timer, meaning he can only play the away games(excluding the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks). As soon as Kyrie returned, he was sent to the NBA’s Heath and Safety protocol. He is out of the protocol now, but his return to the games is yet to be revealed.

Kyrie mentioned how staying away from the NBA for about 3 months has affected his game and confidence. He said, ” When I thought about [returning to practice] last night, I could barely sleep”.

Also Read – “It was like riding a bike or just being at your first day in school again, I missed it”: Kyrie Irving addresses the media ahead of his return to the Brooklyn Nets camp

With Kyrie Irving returning, scary hours are back for the Brooklyn Nets

All among the Nets Big 3 (Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie) were in the Heath and Safety protocol at one point or the other in this season. Since all of them are clear now, fans can’t wait to see them in action again.

The Nets have managed to stay at the 1st seed in the Eastern Conference, despite the absence of Kyrie and other players throughout the season. But nobody is sure how this part-time deal will play out.

Irving is a 7-times All-Star and an NBA champion. His return can solidify the chances of the Nets winning it all this season if things turn out well. Due to the increase in covid cases and players getting into the protocol, it is hard to predict anything this season.

The Nets are the favourites to win the championship this season. Last season, the Kyrie-less Nets lost to The Milwaukee Bucks in Game7 (in OT) in the Eastern Conference semifinals. With the firepower they possess now, it will be hard for the teams to contain them in playoffs.

Also Read :