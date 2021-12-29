“It was like riding a bike or just being at your first day in school again, I missed it”: Kyrie Irving addresses the media ahead of his return to the Brooklyn Nets camp

Kyrie Irving addresses the media ahead of his return as a part-time player to the Nets.

Some of the major cities in the USA had come up with a strict mandate regarding COVID-19 vaccination. These cities include New York and San Francisco that would not allow their players to practice or play home games if not vaccinated. With Toronto joining suit lately.

Kyrie Irving believed that the mandate was a violation of his rights. Thus not willing to get vaccinated. The superstar was ready to let go of millions of dollars and a potential championship, considering the team the Nets had built.

With many of its players entering the NBA’s COVID protocols, the Brooklyn Nets decided to have superstar Irving back on the roster after missing more than two months of the season. However, the former champion will be playing as a part-time player.

The Nets guard recently addressed the media, talking about playing with pros in middle school and college during his hiatus from the league.

Kyrie Irving addresses the media ahead of his return to the Nets camp.

The Brooklyn Nets are playing some great basketball despite not having Irving on the roster yet. While Kevin Durant is leading the league in scoring, James Harden is returning to his usual self after going through a slump. The Nets are the top seed in the eastern conference.

The Nets have had a great supporting cast in Patty Mills, Nic Claxton, Cam Thomas, and LaMarcus Aldridge. Initially, the Nets had decided to let Irving participate as a part-time player. However, they seemed to have reversed their decision. One of the main reasons is playing with a depleted roster due to the league’s COVID protocols.

Thus Irving was welcomed back with the Nets releasing an official statement. Recently, the superstar addressed the media on his return.

“This was my first time being with other pros on one floor again, just playing pick up or working out. I’m thankful to everybody who helped me stay in shape during the time, playing in some middle school gyms, college gyms, trying to keep things as private as possible. It’s nothing like being in this environment and playing with the best. This is where I belong, this is where I have worked my entire life to be. It was like riding a bike or just being at your first day in school again. I missed it.”

Kyrie Irving says he went to middle school and college gyms to play in pickup games while he was away from the Nets: pic.twitter.com/Qdj5QJN6HP — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) December 29, 2021

Though Irving won’t be present for all the Nets games, his mere presence alongside Durant and Harden makes them offensively supreme.