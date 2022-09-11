Lauri Markkanen breaks incredible Finland record, proving that the Jazz may have acquired Khris Middleton-esque bargain

Lauri Markkanen shows up and then shows out for Finland against Croatia

Does anybody remember Lauri Markkanen even is anymore?

You know, the guy who was on the Bulls once upon a time, before he was traded to the Cavaliers. And hey, he was also part of the package that was sent the Jazz’s way, so that Cleveland could acquire Donovan Mitchell.

You might ask, ‘what’s so special about this guy?’ And frankly, we don’t blame you. Until now, the man has been an average NBA player at best.

But recently, something happened. And well, let’s just say it could be a massive, massive turning point for the Finnish prospect.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Oi, Kobe Bryant doesn’t need a son for that, I got this!”: Lakers legend recalled how Gigi wanted to play in WNBA, carry on his legacy

Lauri Markkanen breaks a Finnish record while leading the nation to the quarterfinals

Lauri Markkanen, the same Finnish kid who’s always had a lot of potential, but just lacked the ‘it factor’ to make it all come together, may have just found the map to said ‘it factor’.

How are we making that assumption, you ask? Well just take a look at the tweet below.

Lauri Markkanen broke his own Finnish record today! 43 PTS (19/29 FG), 9 REB, 3 STLpic.twitter.com/btgaWp0D8q — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 11, 2022

During this game, Markkanen had an astounding 43 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists, on 19 of 29 shooting from the field (65.5%), of which he shot 17 of 23 on two-point shots, which is an even better 74%.

His points total of 43 points broke the record for the most points scored by a Finnish player in any international competition, which is a pretty insane achievement to have your name on.

Have the Jazz just received a Tim Hardaway Jr. or Khris Middleton-level bargain in this Donovan Mitchell trade? Or is this just a flash in the pan, never to be seen again?

Guess all we can do is wait and watch.

Also Read: “There is no loyalty in sports!”: Shaquille O’Neal had put the New England Patriots on blast after letting Tom Brady walk