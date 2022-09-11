“Oi, Kobe Bryant doesn’t need a son for that, I got this!”: Lakers legend recalled how Gigi wanted to play in WNBA, carry on his legacy

Late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant once went on Jimmy Kimmel, where he talked about how his daughter Gianna wanted to play for the WNBA

2020 wasn’t an easy year for any of us. We had to deal with a worldwide pandemic, which shut us all in our houses and disrupted our daily lives. Along with the global pandemic, we also lost a global icon and 13 others on the morning of 26th January 2020.

Kobe Bryant was on his way to his daughter Gianna Bryant’s basketball game in a helicopter when the chopper lost control. This caused the untimely demise of the Lakers legend and all others on board, including his 13-year-old daughter.

The entire incident took us all by shock. Everyone had their own way of dealing with their grief. One of the things a lot of people did was share their favorite Kobe memories. One such memory was shared from a Jimmy Kimmel episode, where Kobe talked about his daughter Gianna and her dream to play in the WNBA.

Also Read: “Kobe Bryant was alien-like”: Shaquille O’Neal gives an insight into Black Mamba’s mindset

Kobe Bryant described how Gianna would shut others up

In 2018, Kobe was on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he talked about a lot of things with Jimmy. They talked about LeBron, the Lakers, and much more. The two also discussed Kobe’s daughters. While talking about Gianna, Kimmel asked if Gianna might want to play in the WNBA.

Kobe replied and said,

“She does for sure,” he said. “This kid, man. Dude, man, I’m telling you. The best thing that happens is when we go out, and fans will come up to me and she’ll be standing next to me, and they’ll be like, ‘You gotta have a boy, man. You and [Vanessa] gotta have a boy. Have somebody carry on the tradition, the legacy. And she’s like, ‘Oy! I got this! You don’t need no boy for that, I got this.'”

Tell em Gigi 🗣💯 When @jimmykimmel asks @kobebryant if his daughter, Gianna Bryant, wants to play in the WNBA… pic.twitter.com/691WXxy7rq — WNBA (@WNBA) March 18, 2019

Also Read: “Kobe Bryant must be cussing him again”: NBA Twitter reacts to former 6’7″ Lakers player flopping in the ring

What happened on 26th January was a terrible tragedy. From the looks of it, not only did we lose one of the greatest basketball players, but also a future WNBA star.