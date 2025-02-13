Leading The League In $285,000 Lost To Fines, Anthony Edwards Wishes Refs Would Let Him Trash Talk More Freely

Trash talk is an important part of the game. It allows players to channel their aggression in an attempt to get inside the opponent’s head. However, in recent years, the league has become sensitive towards that. Anthony Edwards has borne the brunt of it in the last few months, losing $285,000 in the process.

Ant most certainly is a character. He is raw, unfiltered, and authentic, something that’s been missing in the league. But being so real comes at a hefty price and he might not be willing to pay that price anymore.

During a conversation with Complex, Edwards said that he hopes the officials will allow him to get into the opponent’s face every now and then. He also asked for the freedom to celebrate without being booked. He said, “I just wish we could celebrate without getting a tech. Let dudes get in each other face and stuff. Talk a little trash without T’ing them up real quick.”

Ant is not asking for anything out of the ordinary. For decades, hoop fans have applauded and admired the greatest trash talkers the game had to offer such as Gary Payton, Xavier McDaniels, and Kevin Garnett. In today’s NBA, it’s unlikely that we will get to enjoy the same flair. In less than three months (Nov-Jan) Ant-Man lost upwards of $285,000 in fines.

It started with a $35k fine in November for “for making an obscene gesture on the playing court.” The following month, he paid $200k in fines on three separate occasions, the biggest one being his $100k fine “for using profane language during a live television interview.” In January, he paid a $50k fine “for making obscene gestures toward a game official.”

While Ant is adamant about continuing to be his authentic self, he understands that all the money is going out of his wallet. “That’s my money being taken. I’m definitely thinking about it,” he added.

Edwards acknowledges his mistakes

The 23-year-old is a role model. His exciting style of playing the game catches the attention of kids who then start looking up to him. This is what puts him in a difficult spot because even though he wants to be able to express himself the way he feels, he now also has a responsibility to set good examples for those kids.

After his incident in January, Ant said, “I made a careless, young, dumb mistake shooting birds…I got fans, that’s little kids and I got parents that’s looking at me and then knowing that their kids are fans of me. And they’re looking at me like, what type of…role model is he, shooting birds…in the middle of a basketball game.”

Ant acknowledged that it was a mistake and promised that he wouldn’t do it again.