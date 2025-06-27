“League Will Move On”: Draymond Green Gives Ace Bailey a Dose of Reality After Bizarre Draft Move

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Ace Bailey stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the fifth pick by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

During the run-up to the hotly anticipated 2025 NBA Draft, most of the draft hopefuls were invited to work out with multiple teams. Some players took advantage of every opportunity, eager to prove their worth to general managers and coaches, travelling from state to state across multiple markets. One top pick, however, opted to take a dramatically different approach.

According to reports, Ace Bailey, one of the more highly touted hoopers in the draft, not named Cooper Flagg, turned down an invitation to work out for the Utah Jazz, who held the No. 5 pick. Bailey also reportedly canceled a scheduled workout with the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to several NBA insiders, he may be the first American player ever to skip all pre-draft workouts. Despite the raised eyebrows, Utah Jazz team CEO Danny Ainge made the bold move to select him anyway.

Over the past few days, voices across the league have reacted to Bailey’s unorthodox decision, including Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

On The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, the four-time NBA champion offered Bailey some straight talk and honest advice.

When Davis asked if Bailey had hurt himself, Green denied that he had but did not mince his words for the young upstart. “I don’t necessarily think it hurt. It didn’t hurt [him]. [He] went five. Whooptie-[expletive]-do,” he said. “But you’re walking into the NBA with a strike, and I think that’s what’s most important to understand.”

Draymond would know. Though his “strike” didn’t come before the draft, his fiery on-court reputation has brought its set of “strikes”, and he understands better than most that perception can follow a player around for years. “You’re walking in with a question mark on your character. You’re walking in with a question mark on work ethic,“ Green said. “You’re walking in with a question mark on your camp.”

To NBA front offices, optics matter — especially to a franchise like the Jazz, which leans heavily on locker room culture. Draymond’s warning wasn’t about drama, for drama’s sake. It was about long-term survival in a league that can be brutal to those who don’t fit in.

Ace Bailey is now a hot name in the 2025 NBA Draft storylines, but how long he stays in the headlines for the right reasons will depend on what happens next.

Draymond offered a blueprint that Ace should follow: “Be the first in the gym. Don’t go into the organization causing any problems,” he said. “Go into the organization knowing that [there are] some guys that have been there before you [and] you can learn from them.”

Bailey’s talent is obvious — nobody doubts his game. But Green’s message was clear: the league won’t care about what you did at Rutgers [Read: Not much].

“I ain’t saying go bow down to anybody,” he said. “But know that it’s some guys that know more than you, that you can learn from. Go in there and be a great rookie. That don’t mean don’t go play great. Go be a great rookie.”

That includes respecting veterans, putting the team first and understanding the business side of things. For someone skipping workouts, that business might already be watching closely.

Green had some additional warning for the 18-year-old power forward. “This league will move on from you fast,“ Green warned. “But just know what you up against and go prove everybody wrong. That’s what it boils down to.”

His closing line landed like a punch to the gut but with love: “Welcome to the league. Congratulations on all your hard work. But now the real work starts. Staying in the league is even tougher.”

The ball is now in Ace Bailey’s court [pun intended]. And thanks to Danny Ainge, he’s got the platform. But in a league where the microscope never blinks, how he handles it might define his entire career.