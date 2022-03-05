Basketball

“A young Shaquille O’Neal changed Patrick Ewing!”: When Michael Jordan was adamant that the Big Diesel was the sole reason the Knicks legend transformed himself into a vocal, animated leader

“A young Shaquille O’Neal changed Patrick Ewing!”: When Michael Jordan was adamant that the Big Diesel was the sole reason the Knicks legend transformed himself into a vocal, animated leader
Joe Viju

Previous Article
Antonio Giovinazzi is set to replace Nikita Mazepin as the new Haas F1 driver for the 2022 season
Next Article
UFC 272 PPV: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal , Payouts, Sponsors & benefits
NBA Latest Post
“A young Shaquille O’Neal changed Patrick Ewing!”: When Michael Jordan was adamant that the Big Diesel was the sole reason the Knicks legend transformed himself into a vocal, animated leader
“A young Shaquille O’Neal changed Patrick Ewing!”: When Michael Jordan was adamant that the Big Diesel was the sole reason the Knicks legend transformed himself into a vocal, animated leader

Michael Jordan made it a point to let everyone know that a young Shaquille O’Neal…