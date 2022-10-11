Is Draymond Green Playing Tonight Vs Blazers? What’s Next for Warriors’ Star Amidst Stephen a Smith’s Alleged Lakers’ Rumors

Will Warriors’ star Draymond Green suit up against the Portland Trailblazers tonight? Will he ever return in a Dubs uniform?

The Golden State Warriors are having a rather turbulent October. With Halloween around the corner, spooky season had just begun for everyone else, but dropped a nightmare for the Warriors. After a successful 2021-22 campaign ending with a championship, the Dubs also had a rather productive summer.

Things went well in Japan, as the defending champions took on Washington Wizards in the NBA Japan Games. However, once they returned home, everything went haywire. During a practice, Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole for reasons we still don’t know.

Since then, there have been a lot of assumptions, and when Draymond finally spoke to the media, he stated that he was taking time away from the team.

Will Draymond Green play tonight?

Since the incident, the Warriors have played one preseason game. They took on the Lakers on Sunday, and lost the game 124-121. Tonight, they take on the Portland Trailblazers. Draymond didn’t play in the game against the Lakers, due to his time away from the team.

The same is expected to keep Draymond out tonight as well. His time away from the team isn’t only important for him to get his mind right, but for the team to also forgive him and find a way to get past this incident.

For now, the only information we have is that Draymond is looking to play on Ring Night, but even that is not a certainty.

Draymond Green on opening night vs the Lakers: “Yeah, I expect to play. Will I play? That’s a different story. It’s something we will figure out…What the answer is is to feel our way through this.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 8, 2022

It remains to be seen what goes down between today and opening night.

Stephen A Smith claims Draymond wants to join the Lakers

Over the years, we’ve heard Stephen A Smith make tons of ridiculous statements. After the Warriors’ incident and Draymond Green’s statement, Smith is now a mind reader as well, apparently. He claimed on First Take yesterday that Draymond won’t admit it, but he wants to be a Laker.

Sure, Draymond and LeBron James have become close friends over the years, but that is no grounds for assuming that Draymond would leave his brothers in the bay, the guys he’s been with for over a decade.

We can’t say anything for sure right now, but one thing is for sure, Draymond won’t leave the Dubs unless the situation gets dire.