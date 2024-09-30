mobile app bar

Paul George “Had His Decision Made Up” When He Had the Finals Moment With Joel Embiid

Paul George and Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is fouled by LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Paul George’s move to the 76ers seemingly materialized over the offseason as a few other teams were also eyeing the superstar forward. However, the former Clipper revealed he had it all planned out for quite some time.

During the 76ers’ Media Day, the forward was asked about the infamous moment with Joel Embiid during the 2024 NBA Finals where the latter jokingly alluded that the forward was teaming up with him. George shockingly revealed that he had already made up his mind by then. He said,

“It felt real… I kinda had my decision made up around that Finals moment. But, I was still weighing out certain options, and what it would look like for me and my family on the move. But again, I felt like this was home. It felt comfortable, it felt like family. And it was ultimately like, I think the best decision for my career.”

The moment happened when the two made guest appearances together on ESPN during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Mavericks. At this time, Embiid was asked what it felt like to be on the sidelines, despite being so close to this massive stage. He responded,

“I can’t stand [the Celtics]. I can’t stand them, I hate Boston… [Not playing in the NBA Finals] hurts me a lot. So hopefully, this offseason, we find a way to get better, and you know, get some pieces.”

The 76ers superstar jokingly side-eyed George when he said that he hoped the franchise would add some pieces to compete against the Celtics. At the time, it was unclear whether the forward would leave the Clippers, let alone move to Philadelphia.

Embiid and George are now officially teammates and are hoping to get back to NBA Finals not as guests of the broadcasters, but as the Eastern Conference champions.

Tonoy Sengupta

