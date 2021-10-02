“Leaving Stephen Curry off the All-Star Game is a flat-out joke”: When Charles Barkley was furious about the former unanimous MVP not being selected

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley was livid about Stephen Curry not being on the 2013 NBA All-Star roster. The Phoenix Suns legend had predicted the Warriors star to be a West All-Star reserve.

Though very difficult to fathom, indeed, Stephen Curry was not selected for the 2013 NBA All-Star. Interestingly, Curry would win back-to-back MVPs in the next couple of years. Curry averaged 24.0 PPG, 8.5 APG, and 1.6 SPG, shooting 42.4% from the 3-point line during the 2012-13 season.

The former Davidson player was at the beginning of something special with his prime about to kick in. Thus, when the team of Inside the NBA sat down to discuss if their predicted lineups for the All-Star matched the results of head coaches, Chuck seemed furious with Curry’s name struck off.

Both Smith and Barkley had Steph Curry on their reserves list. Point guards Tony Parker and Russell Westbrook had surpassed the Warriors star to clinch a place in the reserves.

The 2013 NBA All-Star took place in Houston, West winning the contest and Chris Paul being crowned MVP. Surprisingly, Curry had recorded better stats than CP3 during the regular season but wasn’t selected to play in the All-Star.

Charles Barkley blasts Gregg Popovich for not selecting Stephen Curry in the 2013 All-Star.

Since the power to select the reserves for the respective conferences lies with its coaches, Chuck couldn’t fathom Steph Curry not being there. The West All-Star guards reserves comprised of Rusell Westbrook, Tony Parker, and James Harden.

“I am so hot right now Ernie, for them to leave Steph Curry off that team it’s a joke, it’s a flat-out joke. Them coaches man, I’m so angry right now. For Steph Curry not to make that team is a flat-out joke.”

Though Barkley’s comments might seem like an over-exaggeration at the time, nobody in their wildest dreams imagined what the Warriors superstar would go on to achieve in the coming years.

Post the 2013 All-Star snub. Curry won back-to-back MVPs and 3 NBA titles in the span of 5-years. Steph Curry would go on to revolutionize the game of basketball, something no one imagined.

Barkley is more than often trolled for his bizarre predictions. However, one cannot help but give the 1993 MVP his flowers in this case.