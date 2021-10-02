“The Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks in no particular order”: Charles Barkley reveals his best teams entering the 2021-2022 campaign

In a wide-ranging interview with Chris Myers, former Sixers legend Charles Barkley mentioned his top 3 teams entering the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

It is safe to say, this past 2020-2021 season was a pretty incredible campaign. We witnessed a completely new 72-game season with numerous changes.

Got to witness the Utah team finishing the league with the best record, saw LeBron James and co. get knocked out of the first round of the playoffs, saw some incredible individual game performances from Curry, Tatum, Lillard and more, saw Jokic be the first center to win the MVP in over 2 decades, lift historically saw CP3 lead an inexperienced Phoenix team to the finals, and eventually watched Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Bucks battle against all odds and end up lifting the 2021 Larry O’Brien trophy.

Also Read: Stephen A Smith calls out Ben Simmons for his no show

Just like this past season, the upcoming campaign looks to be an entertaining year. Over the course of the summer, the league saw numerous stars ending up in different teams.

Russell Westbrook and several other veterans joined LeBron and AD at the Lakers, Kyle Lowry packed his bags and went to join forces with Jimmy Butler in Miami, the Nets too created their own superteam, Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan to the Bulls, among many other interesting signings.

Charles Barkley names the Lakers, Nets and Bucks as his 3 top teams entering the upcoming season

Despite several teams making various roster changes, the Lakers and the Nets look to be the two most deadly teams in the entire league. Most of the analysts and former legends have selected one of the two teams to actually win it all next year.

Charles Barkley is no different from a majority of the people. In a wide-ranging interview with Chris Myers, Barkley revealed his top 3 teams entering the new season.

Chris asked:



“Give me your top 3 teams or maybe how you rank the best teams going into the NBA season.”

To which, Barkley answered:

“Well, clearly, the Lakers are going to be good. And the Brooklyn Nets are going to be good. But the Milwaukee Bucks are the champs. So, to me those are the top three teams in the NBA right now, in no particular order.”

Also Read: When Kobe Bryant explained how he faced tougher defenses than MJ in the Bulls legend’s heyday

Sir Charles has actually made three safe picks in LeBron’s Lakers, KD’s Nets, and Greek Freak’s Bucks. With star-studded rosters, LAL and Brooklyn are definitely the top title contenders. However, one can not rule out Antetokounmpo and the Bucks after what they achieved last year.