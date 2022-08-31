Basketball

LeBron James’ 52% clutch shooting record easily eclipses Michael Jordan’s and is more than 2x of Kobe Bryant’s

Statistics highlighting LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant during crunch time show that LeBron is in a class by himself.
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
5x Champ Kobe Bryant shockingly advised kids to be predictable in order to be unstoppable
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Statistics highlighting LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant during crunch time show that LeBron is in a class by himself.
LeBron James’ 52% clutch shooting record easily eclipses Michael Jordan’s and is more than 2x of Kobe Bryant’s

Statistics highlighting LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant during crunch time show that LeBron…