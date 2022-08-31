LeBron James’ 52% clutch shooting record easily eclipses Michael Jordan’s and is more than 2x of Kobe Bryant’s

Statistics highlighting LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant during crunch time show that LeBron is in a class by himself.

Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan have already cemented their place in NBA history, with all three widely regarded as basketball legends, particularly after being named to the NBA 75. As a result, when the GOAT debate comes up, exhaustive comparisons between them are unavoidable.

NBA fans may disagree on who the greatest player of all time is, but they can all agree that Jordan, Kobe, and LeBron are three of the best.

All three superstars have had postseason success and have a combined total of 15 championships. With so many factors to consider- not just statistics per game, but also important to the team, championships won, records set, and so on- determining who is the best has been a difficult and sometimes heated endeavor.

🐐 GOAT LINE CHART RACE 🐐 Michael Jordan vs. Kobe Bryant vs. LeBron James in Global Rating through the years. Draw your own conclusions (or don’t draw any at all). pic.twitter.com/P0I5gRbC33 — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) August 27, 2022

Each player has supporters (some of whom are rabid), and while they may never agree, there are some statistics that must be considered.

Interesting Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant Clutch Playoff Statistics

All three superstars of the game have demonstrated how clutch they can be in the Finals, the playoffs, or even a regular season game. They have a total of ten Finals MVP awards, demonstrating how dominant they can be when the pressure is on.

When compared to Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, LeBron James has a losing record in the finals. Bryant and Jordan have five and six rings, respectively, after leading their respective teams to legendary three-peats.

On the court, however, LeBron James has dominated his predecessors, easily outperforming them in most statistics. When comparing the three legends in game-tying/go-ahead shots, LeBron clearly outperforms the other two.

They tried convincing y’all that LeBron wasn’t CLUTCH 🫢 pic.twitter.com/TwvnyENWFk — LeBron Factory (@LeBronFactory) August 31, 2022

His overall skill set, combined with his incredible efficiency, has made him one of the greatest players in NBA history.

The debate over who is the greatest of all time is far from over, and it remains to be seen whether LeBron James’ performance in the remaining years of his career will allow him to surpass the legacies of those who came before him and definitively claim the title of the greatest basketball player of all time.

