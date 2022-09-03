LeBron James’ $97 million places him far above $400 million Shaquille O’Neal, here’s why

LeBron James’s new contract takes his total NBA earnings far above anybody else in history

LeBron James is not a poor man, we know that by now.

At the end of the day, despite coming from little to nothing, the King is worth $1 billion today. That is generational wealth right there, absolutely insane.

Recently though, the man signed a massive contract to take his tally to a whole new level.

In case you weren’t aware of it, just take a look below.

BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2022

So, all in all, LeBron James is making a bag. But, what you may not know is this man is doing so much right now, that even Shaquille O’Neal is going to be a bit embarrassed when he reads about the one fact we’re going to be talking about right here in this article.

And so, without further ado, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

LeBron James’s new contract takes his net NBA earnings higher than Shaquille O’Neal’s entire net worth

Yes, you read that right. But then again, is it really that hard to believe, when it’s LeBron James?

Now, for some information here, Shaquille O’Neal’s net worth is $400 million. A neat little sum, that I personally will likely never get to. And yet, as per nbc.com, with the signing of his new contract with the Lakers, he’s set to earn a total of $528.9 million off his NBA money alone.

Jesus Christ, LeBron James! Leave some money for the rest of us, will you?!

All jokes aside though, it couldn’t make us happier to see a person of color get to the top of their field in this way.

Keep on going, Bron! We’re rooting for you all the way.

