LeBron James Aims to Leave a Legacy Beyond the Court, Hopes for Impact That Transcends Basketball

LeBron James has achieved so much during his 22-year-long NBA career that even if he decided to retire today, he’d easily be categorized as one of the greatest, if not the greatest of all time. However, that is not all that James wants to be remembered for. Having contributed to many aspects of life apart from basketball, James delves into what else he wants to be known in history for.

The Lakers forward sat down for a one-on-one with Paul Riviera for an episode of The Shop. From discussing how the Lakers look this upcoming season to playing with his son, Bron also went on to talk about the legacy he wanted to leave behind.

“From time to time I do think about how I want to be remembered. And I hope it’s not just the game of basketball. I feel like if it’s just the game of basketball that people talk about me in the sense of, I think I’ve failed my mission.”

James is responsible for inspiring millions around the world with what he has been able to accomplish on the court. But that is not all he wants people to recall when discussing The King.

“The things that I do in my community. The way me and Savannah raise our kids, my relationship with my single parent mother, my friendship with my guys, bigging up my people from my hometown.”

James has given back selflessly to his community. The King built a school in Cleveland. He formed the LeBron James Family Foundation, which focuses on helping underprivileged kids and so much more.

Apart from that, he also wants to be recognized for how he raised his children after being raised by a single mother. Bron also wanted people to know the things he has done for his childhood friends and his entourage over the years.

“If those conversations don’t hit the barbershops…Then I feel like my mission wasn’t completed. And I’m not done. I’m super old in basketball terms but I’m super young in life. So, I have so much more work to do. I’m still building my blocks…And then let it speak for itself.”

Those are the things the Lakers star wants people to reminisce over as well. And even though he may be old in terms of the NBA, at 40 years of age, James feels young at heart which motivates him to do more, indicating he is far from done.

James gets his flowers for his parenting skills

LBJ came from a single-parent household. Seeing his mother working day and night to provide him with the best life, along with the absence of his father, lit a fire beneath him. He wanted to ensure his children would never have to feel the absence of a parent, and he has ensured he does his best to provide them with the best opportunities.

The way LeBron has raised his children has been heavily praised by numerous other noted athletes and names. The most recent one to do so was one other than Deion Sanders while making an appearance on Robert Griffin’s Outta Pocket podcast.

Sanders highlighted the importance of black fathers in their children’s lives using LeBron as an exemplary example of how it should be done. And rightfully so. Apart from giving his children all the things he didn’t have in life, Bron even helped those who weren’t privileged enough to have a father or even both their parents.