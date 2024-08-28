LeBron James and LaVar Ball Deserve “Love” for Being Exceptional Fathers, Not Criticism : Deion Sanders

While their methods might differ, both LeBron James and LaVar Ball have played a pivotal role in helping their kids make it to the NBA. On one hand, LBJ has received criticism for being nepotistic by allegedly influencing the decision of the Los Angeles Lakers front office to draft his son, Bronny. On the other hand, Ball has been critiqued for rubbing the talent of his kids on everyone’s faces to antagonize a lot of people.

Advertisement

However, Deion Sanders believes that both of these fathers deserve admiration instead of resentment.

During an appearance on Robert Griffin’s Outta Pocket pod, Sanders highlighted the need to celebrate black fathers who are present in their children’s lives. The NFL legend pointed out that kids want affirmation from their fathers at every turn. When it comes to sports, fathers get the chance to uplift their children by showing up at their games and acknowledging what they are doing.

Sanders coached three different high schools in Texas from 2012 to 2020. He recalled that during his coaching tenure in Texas, the Youth League used to attract more than 1000 students per year in their trials. During these trials, he always used to call the fathers of these aspiring athletes so that they were motivated to perform better.

This is something that both LeBron James and LaVar Ball have done for their children consistently. They have been present even if they have not been perfect.

Sanders also disapproved of the flak LaVar Ball gets for hyping up his kids in mainstream media. The veteran coach believes that Ball is disliked because he broke the stereotype of Black fathers abandoning their children.

He reminded everyone that LaVar Ball’s kids are in a terrific position currently because he publicly showed up for them and took a stand for them. While LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball are terrific NBA players, LiAngelo Ball is carving out a decent overseas career as well.

“You know why everyone jumped on LaVar Ball? Because he was present and no one was speaking out for his babies. He was like, ‘My son’s going to be this, my son’s going to be that.’ Two first rounds later, three playing pro sports, the other one’s overseas. You gotta give him love,” Coach Prime said.

Similarly, Sanders urged people to tip their hat to LeBron James. He believes that LBJ has left no stone unturned to ensure his son Bronny James made it to the NBA despite suffering a horrible cardiac arrest last year. He believes the Lakers superstar fulfilled his duty admirably and that should be the role of any father.

“You got to give Bron love. You can say what you want, he’s been there. He’s supposed to pave the road, he’s supposed to pave the way for his baby. Last time I checked, everybody doing it. Ain’t no fun if the homie can’t have none.”

In other words, Deion Sanders believes that when Black fathers break the stereotypes about them being absent from their children’s lives, many people can’t digest it. For him, the examples of LaVar Ball and LeBron James as fathers should be cherished instead of being chastised.