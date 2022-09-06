Miscellaneous

$70 million Greek superstar beats out LeBron James and Kevin Durant to soar atop NBA 2K rankings

No room for LeBron James or Kevin Durant, as $70 million Greek superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo makes it to the top of NBA 2k charts. 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Stephen Curry gets a 96 rating in 2K23, no other Warriors are rated 85 or above
Next Article
Anthony Davis' wingspan is 5-seats long