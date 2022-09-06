$70 million Greek superstar beats out LeBron James and Kevin Durant to soar atop NBA 2K rankings

No room for LeBron James or Kevin Durant, as $70 million Greek superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo makes it to the top of NBA 2k charts.

A flurry of announcements has shown that the NBA 2k universe is set to see a radical shift in power. Stephen Curry is given a 96 rating, and Russell Westbrook has seen a shameful downgrade to 78!

The basketball video game world will erupt more as we find out player ratings and team scores throughout the next few days. There is no doubt there will be a stir around certain downgrades and upgrades.

But what everyone is interested in is the highest-rated player in the game. For NBA 2k22 there was no consensus and there was a four-way tie.

This year, however, there is one guy atop the throne and it is not the King from LA but a God from Athens!

REPORT: Giannis is the highest-rated player in NBA 2K23 at 97 overall.

A 97-rated card for $70 million Greek superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as he beats out LeBron James and Kevin Durant!

But none are as colossal as giving Giannis Antetokounmpo a 97-rated card to cement his status as the best player in the game. A bold call from the media house?

We don’t think so. Last year’s edition of NBA 2K saw a four-way tie for the best player in the game. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Stephen Curry all had a 96-rated card.

People on Twitter had already been speculating about the possibility and some sharp-sighted users pointed it out Earlier.

Giannis going to have the highest overall in 2k for sure — Ricardo (@chxsen0ne) September 5, 2022

But a singular point bump to 97 is a sign of 2K respecting the work Giannis had put in last season. Despite his team failing to make it past the second round, the Greek Freak was a tour de force.

This comes at the heels of a hotly contested debate about Giannis’ acumen as per Gilbert Arenas. According to the former Washington Wizards player, Antetokoumpo is yet to develop a deeper knowledge of the game. We think it’s hogwash.

Gilbert Arenas says Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t understand the game yet “Right now, his game is all physical. … Give him Tim Duncan’s knowledge, whole different player, isn’t he?”https://t.co/8YEVX1h2aG — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 31, 2022

The $70 million Greek superstar will be happy about this we hope. In fact, him being at the top of the 2k world will help him collect more checks and amass more wealth. A win-win.

What do you think? Are the ratings justified? Should LeBron or KD have been higher than Giannis? Let us know!

