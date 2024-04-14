LeBron James and Anthony Davis Find Themselves on the Lakers Injury Report Yet Again Ahead of a Crucial Bout Against the Pelicans

The Los Angeles Lakers will play their final game of the regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. For this game, the stakes for the Lakers are pretty clear: win and earn the 8th seed in the Western Conference. An eighth seed could save the LA side from facing the Golden State Warriors in the Play-In tournament while earning them two chances to secure their way to the playoffs.

However, ahead of the crucial bout, Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have again found themselves on the injury list. According to the Lakers’ latest injury report, LeBron James and Anthony Davis‘ status has been updated to ‘probable’ for their upcoming road game at Smoothie King Center. AD is still recovering from his left eye contusion and LBJ has dealt with his left ankle peroneal tendinopathy issue throughout the season.

Davis missed the Lakers’ recent showdown against the Golden State Warriors, which allowed the Dubs to take full advantage of the forward’s absence. On the other hand, LeBron James did his best to help the Lakers grab a win, but his firepower wasn’t enough to win against Golden State.

On the other hand, both Davis and James suited up for their last outing against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers grabbed a 123-120 road win against Memphis, with LeBron James scoring 37 points and Anthony Davis adding 36 points for the team.

LeBron James has only missed 10 out of the Lakers’ 56 games since December 13. On the other hand, Anthony Davis has played 76 games this season, the most he has played in his career. Both Davis and James have shown up for the Lakers in almost every crucial game. Hence, despite their names appearing in the injury report, they are likely to suit up for their last dance in this regular season to clinch the eighth seed.

What are the Lakers’ chances of winning against the Pelicans?

The Lakers’ final game against the New Orleans Pelicans might be their only chance to contend for the playoffs strongly. If LA wins, they are guaranteed the No.8 seed in the play-in tournament, thus saving them from an elimination bout against the Golden State Warriors.

The Pels, on the other hand, have won four in a row and seem like a serious team to contend for their spot. Despite missing Brandon Ingram on the roster, the Pels have stayed afloat, thanks to the exploits of Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum.

To contend against NOLA, the Lakers must improve their defense and rely on their starters to lead their offense. With the regular season coming down to just one game, the Lakers have a golden opportunity to seize their moment and gain full advantage of clinching the eighth seed. Failing to capitalize on this chance would mean that the Lakeshow would again find themselves in a do-or-die situation with the experienced Warriors squad.