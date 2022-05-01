“LeBron James and Anthony Davis just had the right vibe during the 2020 title run”: NBA Twitter reminisces from the time when the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th title at the Orlando Bubble

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the remaining Los Angeles Lakers were locked in during the Orlando Bubble and ended up lifting the 2020 NBA title.

The Los Angeles Lakers had one of the most disappointing seasons for a team of their caliber. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading a pack full of future Hall-Of-Famers in Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, among many other efficient role players, the Lakers were expected to win it all even before the 2021-2022 season started.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the team chemistry didn’t seem to click, injuries got the better of them, and Frank Vogel’s boys struggled all season long. After several subpar performances throughout the course of the campaign, James and co. finished with a shocking 33-49 record to end this season with the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

It has been a frustrating few months for the Lakers Nation. In a season full of downs, the Purple and Gold fans are reminiscing the time LAL won their 17th championship back in 2020 down in Orlando’s Disney Bubble to cheer themselves up.

LeBron and AD just had the right vibe during the 2020 title run: pic.twitter.com/u08YYJKF8J — Bron’s Best (@LBJszn19) April 30, 2022

Lakers Nation takes a trip down memory lane from when LeBron James and co. won the 2020 title in the Orlando Bubble

With the playoffs being as entertaining as ever, Lakers fans do what they have done best for all these years now – cherish their past success.

As soon as this clip from the 2020 title run went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with several mixed reactions.

Made me nostalgic ngl lol — Bron’s Best (@LBJszn19) April 30, 2022

Starting to think that Bubble title was a fluke. https://t.co/rpipmgVDYC — Big Vince (@Vvs_vince) May 1, 2022

they need this shit again fr https://t.co/CRXkMb3gCI — L0NERS BLVD. ❤️‍🔥 (@ispotbuckets__) May 1, 2022

back when AD cared because he had no ring yet, now his eyes always lidded — SCOBY Bryant (@ur_crypto_fren) April 30, 2022

The only ones that were mentally tough enough to win it all — Crypto Weezy (@Crypto_Weezyy) April 30, 2022

For what’s it worth, the Lakers’ 2020 title run was pretty special. Being locked in a bubble for almost 4 months requires one to be fit not only physically, but also mentally and emotionally. Kudos to LAL for managing to stay together and deservingly lift the Larry O’Brien.

I hate to say it, but the Lakers bubble championship is very impressive. Unique circumstances – navigating COVID, no fans, couldn’t leave the bubble, etc. The ultimate winner had to demonstrate a ton of physical and mental fortitude. — Chase Swartz (@Chase_Swartz3) April 25, 2022

Lakers fans will hope that the team manages to replicate a similar type of success next season.