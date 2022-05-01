“LeBron James and Kevin Durant ain’t going to ride into the sunset”: Stephen Curry on big names missing playoffs and young talent coming in

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is confident that LeBron James and Kevin Durant will be back in the run next season.

With LeBron James and Kevin Durant out of title contention this year, the NBA has Stephen Curry representing its global status. The league seems to be going through a shift or change of guards, with the young talent having a more prominent role in the current playoffs.

The most recent example of this being the Brooklyn Nets getting swept 4-0 at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving looked lost in front of the Celtics young core boasting Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart.

LeBron James and the Lakers’ underwhelming performance is another example of why young blood is a necessity on the roster to win games in the current era. The idea of assembling a squad of veterans caused a lot of turmoil within the Lakers organization.

With some of the biggest superstars out of playoff contention this year, two-time MVP Stephen Curry addressed the media on how the league is growing.

Stephen Curry has no doubts about LeBron James and Kevin Durant being contenders next season.

After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, the Warriors are back and gunning. After a comfortable win over the Denver Nuggets (4-1) in the first round, the Dubs face the Grizzlies in the upcoming western conference semi-finals.

While many believe James and Durant being out of the playoffs would decrease the eyeballs during the playoffs, reports suggest otherwise. Hoop fans are nothing but excited to see the likes of Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, and Devin Booker display their talents.

When asked about big names like James, Durant, and Irving missing in the current playoffs, Curry replied the following.

“You’re still going to see those guys back, Bron, KD, all those guys you mentioned. It ain’t like they’re just going to ride off into the sunset either.”

Stephen Curry on LeBron James and Kevin Durant not being in this stage of the playoffs: “You’re still going to see those guys back, Bron, KD, all those guys you mentioned. It ain’t like they’re just going to ride off into the sunset either.” pic.twitter.com/yNSW2XR6Yt — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) April 30, 2022

Curry agreed that there was a young talent coming in, and it is how sports has always evolved. However, the Warriors superstar was sure that James and Durant still have a lot left in the tank.

It’s a great time for hoop fans as they witness the prime of two different eras.