“LeBron James and Chris Paul will go to great lengths to keep teammates happy”: James Jones explains the eerie similarities between the Lakers and the Suns superstars

James Jones says that both LeBron James and Chris Paul will do whatever it takes to keep their teammates happy and comfortable on the team.

LeBron James and Chris Paul are widely regarded as being two of the greatest floor generals this game has ever since. Sure, the Lakers superstar has amassed nearly 36,000 points over his regular season career but many forget that his ability to find open teammates is what makes him as lethal as he is, contributing a ton to his longevity.

Chris Paul on the other hand, even at age 36, has shown the ability to catch fire in the Playoffs and drop 40 point bombs but, like LeBron James; facilitating and getting the ball to his teammates is what he’s best at and trying to do more times than not.

Also read: “Charles Barkley coined the phrase ‘Michael Jordan took it personally’”: When the Suns legend said the iconic line 4 years before it became viral

Dictating the offense when on NBA hardwood and trying to get their Lakers/Suns teammates open looks says quite a bit about their personalities and James Jones dishes on why the two are so similar.

LeBron James and Chris Paul are similar in terms of wanting their teammates to be happy.

Unlike guys like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, according to James Jones, LeBron James and Chris Paul actually look to build a great rapport with their teammates. Jones would know this as he’s played with James on the Miami Heat and the Cavaliers while also being the GM of the Phoenix Suns.

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal wouldn’t even get playing time in today’s NBA”: When Charles Barkley insulted the Lakers legend to his face on NBAonTNT

“They care about their teammates and that’s the most important thing for them. It’s not just winning but helping teammates win. There aren’t any limits to how far they’ll go to help their team win,” said Jones on both LeBron James and CP3

He continued on by saying, “So, that means having dinners, great. If that means bringing guys in and listening to them, great. That’s what those guys do because their nature as leaders is to lead a team to victory.”

We’ve all seen LeBron James invite his Lakers teammates over to his house for his iconic ‘Taco Tuesdays’ and reports surface every now and then about him hanging out with them elsewhere as well. Though it’s a bit uncommon to hear the same about Chris Paul in the tabloids, it’s more than understanding if likes to keep that part of his life a bit more private.