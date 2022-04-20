“LeBron James and Dwayne Wade, skill-wise, are not touching Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving”: Tracy McGrady keeps the Nets duo even above Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are as skilled as they come, but is that duo better than Jordan-Pippen and LeBron-DWade?

Today, one cannot think of basketball skills and not envision either or both of the Brooklyn Nets’ assassins. But count NBA’s most skilled players of all time and still, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will pop up in almost everyone’s top-10, maybe even top-5.

The 6’11 small forward and the 6’2 point guard formed one of the most lethal offensive duos of all time when they joined forces in 2019 at Brooklyn. A few months later another monster of the offense joined them there, but James Harden couldn’t stay for long as we all witnessed the drama just a couple of months back.

With all that drama, Irving’s vaccination status before that, and Durant’s injury amidst all that led to the Nets’ downfall in the Eastern Conference after a great start to the season. The Nets kept battling and finally qualified for the Playoffs after beating the Cavaliers in the Play-ins.

And now that they are where they belong, they rely on their offensive juggernauts to take them to the ultimate glory. They aren’t wrong in doing so because a legend of the game believes this duo is better than LeBron-Wade, and even Jordan-Pippen.

Tracy McGrady believes Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are more skilled than Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen, and LeBron James-Dwyane Wade duo

McGrady joined NFL legend and Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe on his podcast Club Shay Shay and talked about various subjects. When he came upon KD and Kyrie, one of the most prolific scorers of all time, had a massive take.

“I haven’t seen a pair, a duo that skilled… Mike and Pip?” McGrady wondered. “There’s no other dynamic duo that compares to KD and Kyrie,” McGrady continued. “Even if you look at what LeBron and D-Wade was, skill-wise, they still not touching them two boys.”

Tracy McGrady says Kyrie & Kevin Durant are more skilled than LeBron and D-Wade & Jordan and Pippen 👀 "LeBron and D-Wade, skill-wise, are not touching KD and Kyrie."

He just compared the two with a duo that went undefeated in 6-straight championships and another which went to four straight Finals, winning half of them.

Undoubtedly the Slim Reaper and Uncle Drew are the most offensively skilled duo, but whether they are the most overall skilled pair? We’ll get our answers soon.