“If you don’t like Michael Jordan, you don’t like basketball”: Ja Morant is adamant in channeling the Bulls legend’s energy going into Game 2 between Grizzlies and Timberwolves

Ja Morant says that he’s channeling the ‘Michael Jordan’ energy going into Game 2 against the Timberwolves after watching ‘Last Dance’

Ja Morant and the feisty Memphis Grizzlies have established themselves as the best trash0talking team in the entire NBA. So much so that even LeBron James had to stand up for himself and his Lakers during the regular season while getting beat down by the youngsters out of Tennesse.

Anthony Edwards said that he loved the matchup between his Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies in the Playoffs due to the fact that they talk as much trash as they do. “10 year old kids are telling me I suck and to go sit down,” said Ant with a smile following their Game 1 victory at FedEx Forum.

Also read: “Ja Morant needs to show the Timberwolves, not TONIGHT, not in MY HOUSE”: Skip Bayless believes the Grizzlies star is ready for the daunting task ahead of him

Of course, getting a taste of your own medicine is never a joyful experience. If there was one team that could rival Ja Morant and Memphis in the trash-talking department, it would be the team with Patrick Beverley on it.

While there wasn’t much chatter during Game 1, what took place on the sidelines from the T-Wolves’ side was a bit too much dancing for Morant’s taste.

Ja Morant on channeling Michael Jordan in Game 2.

The loss had Ja Morant take to Instagram to post a clip of Michael Jordan from ‘The Last Dance’ docuseries. The clip saw Jordan talk about his former Bulls teammate (on the Hornets at the time), BJ Armstrong, talking a bit too much trash to him in a Game 2 win against Chicago to even up the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 12 🥷🏽🖤 (@jamorant)

Also read: “Let’s see if Timberwolves start their trash talk when it’s 0-0″: Ja Morant emulates Michael Jordan following Grizzlies Game 1 loss to Anthony Edwards and company

When asked about him posting this clip that was very obviously directed towards the Timberwolves celebrating a bit too hard, he said he had watched ‘The Last Dance’ the night of the loss. He would also go on to say that anyone who doesn’t like Michael Jordan doesn’t like basketball.

Ja Morant said he was watching “The Last Dance” last night and wants to channel the MJ energy. “That’s the goat. If you don’t like Michael Jordan, you don’t like basketball.” — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) April 18, 2022

According to Ja, he’ll be channeling MJ’s energy going into tonight’s game and that can only mean positive things for Memphians. As long as they knock down the 3 at a decent rate, they’ll be more than enough for the Tmberwolves.