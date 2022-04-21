“LeBron James and Dwyane Wade concurred that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are greater and that is why they will win”: Skip Bayless boldly predicts Celtics will lose series against Nets

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are set to take on the Boston Celtics in game 2 of their first playoff series in 2022.

After dropping game 1 against the Celtics, the Nets certainly have a lot of pressure to equalize the series. While Durant and Kyrie combined to score 62 points, the Nets still struggled to dominate the game.

Much of it was because of the incredible defending by the Celtics. With Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown all committed to both ends of the floor, the Celtics saw the Nets slump to a disappointing shooting performance. Especially KD struggled to make his shots in game 1.

Shooting a woeful 9 of 24 from the field, the offensive load was much more on Kyrie and the rest of the supporting cast of the Nets. Although they did put on an amazing comeback, it was not meant to be as Tatum led the Celtics to a deserved win with a game-winning layup.

Skip Bayless is confident of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant leading the Nets over the line against Celtics

While the overall performance by Celtics was convincing to many, pundit Skip Bayless is still all over the Nets hype train. In a recent appearance at the Undisputed, Bayless explained why he still expects Irving and Durant to pull Brooklyn over the line against the Celtics.

“This is the most dynamic duo in the history of this league. LeBron concurred even greater than he and D-Wade. D-Wade concurred through Twitter. So we know who they are, but it’s who I said they were from the start.”

“I’ve made that contention on the trail from the start. And I told you I’m picking the Nets in this series simply because of those two. I just think those two as a duo are better than anything else Boston can muster.”

While the Nets surely pack a punch with the duo of Kyrie and KD, there is no denying the fact that the Celtics look much more dangerous this time around compared to the 2021 playoffs.

With DPOY Marcus Smart and a one-two punch of their own in Brown and Tatum, Brooklyn needs to bring their A-game in order to succeed. Can Irving and Durant lead the Nets to glory against the Celtics?

