“Skip Bayless said Kyrie Irving saved LeBron James’ legacy but is siding with Kevin Durant?!”: How Skip has ‘insane’ double standards for the Lakers and Nets superstars

Skip Bayless reiterated that Kyrie Irving saved LeBron James’ legacy in 2016 over and over but isn’t putting the blame on Kevin Durant for the Game 1 loss.

It’s a well known fact that Skip Bayless has made a name for himself in modern NBA coverage by repeatedly bashing LeBron James any chance he gets. It’s come to a point where it’s unclear if Skip is playing up his hate for LeBron to keep the gag going or if he genuinely has a personal vendetta against the Lakers superstar.

Skip has had a few moments in his media career where he’s praised or at the very least defended LeBron James. The most recent example would be him calling out Kareem Abdul Jabbar for taking shots at James for the way he’s handled his social activism.

However, other than the ‘one in a blue moon’ situation, the former Dallas sports journalist has always placed LeBron on the receiving end of negativity. It does however play quite well off of Shannon Sharpe during ‘Undisputed as Sharpe is the polar opposite of Skip and is a LeBron truther through and through.

Skip Bayless and his insane double standards for LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant is a person who Skip Bayless has proclaimed to be the best player in the world many times over, especially when he’s been healthy this 2021-22 NBA season. When asked about whether or not the Game 1 loss against the Celtics was his fault, Bayless defended KD and even said that he had a couple clutch buckets.

This is a stark difference from what he used to say about LeBron James when Kyrie Irving would play well for the Cavaliers. It certainly isn’t close to what he said after their Game 7 victory following Irving’s dagger 3 over the Warriors in 2016.

Durant went 9-24 in Game 1 and while he did make a shot from darn near behind the backboard in the final 80 seconds of the game to put the Nets up 2, he also had 6 turnovers. Kyrie Irving on the other hand had an incredibly efficient 39 points.

Despite this, Skip Bayless didn’t not seem to want to give Kyrie Irving his credit for carrying the Brooklyn Nets in the 4th quarter to a point where they could have such a close game against the Celtics.