“LeBron James and I Will Text Every Now and Then”: When Kobe Bryant Revealed Why He Couldn’t Make Great Friends in the NBA

Kobe Bryant and his family moved to Italy when he was six years old because his father, former NBA player Joe Bryant, got an opportunity to play professionally for an Italian club. The family spent seven years in the country and often moved towns depending on the team his father played for. The move to Italy in Kobe’s formative years had an adverse effect on his development.

Advertisement

In an interview with GQ Magazine, he said,

“When I was growing up in Italy, I grew up in isolation. It was not an environment suited to me. I was the only black kid. I didn’t speak the language. I’d be in one city, but then we’d move to a different city and I’d have to do everything again. I’d make friends, but I’d never be part of the group, because the other kids were already growing up together.”

Advertisement

While Kobe eventually learned the language and got more comfortable in the foreign atmosphere, he developed an affinity towards being alone. He admitted that being isolated in Italy hindered his ability to be a great friend. In fact, Kobe had once revealed how he would have trouble integrating himself with his peers in high school. The basketball prodigy was never invited to parties and would dribble himself to sleep in the basketball gym.

In the GQ interview, Kobe also explained how he is not the ideal friend always, “Being a “great friend” is something I will never be. I can be a good friend. But not a great friend. A great friend will call you every day and remember your birthday. I’ll get so wrapped up in my s**t, I’ll never remember that stuff. And the people who are my friends understand this, and they’re usually the same way.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs9dxaZsfsv/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Kobe then named a couple of his peers he was close with but claimed he’s incapable of forming a great bond with them, and it’s a weakness. He said,

“I have good relationships with players around the league. LeBron [James ]and I will text every now and then. KG [Kevin Garnett] and I will text every now and then. But in terms of having one of those great, bonding friendships—that’s something I will probably never have. And it’s not some smug thing. It’s a weakness. It’s a weakness.”

Bryant’s admission explains why he struggled to lure superstar teammates to play alongside him in LA. He struggled to build a rapport with the superstars he played with. Shaquille O’Neal was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004 after his public feud with the Lakers star. Dwight Howard failed to gel with him as well and left the team after only one season.

Kobe’s obsession with winning and pushing himself to the limit came in the way of his relationships. He would often publicly reprimand his teammates for not putting in the effort he was on a daily basis. This also portrayed him as arrogant and self-centered. However, LeBron James’ cheerful personality helped Kobe bond with a lot of his Team USA teammates during his stint with the Redeem Team in the 2008 Olympics.

Superstars teaming up to win titles has become a common phenomenon. However, Bryant never developed a close enough bond with his peers to lure them to LA.

Kobe Bryant touched many lives despite struggling to form strong bonds

While Kobe Bryant preferred isolation, he is remembered fondly by those who interacted with him. During his memorial service, an inconsolable Michael Jordan opened up on the late icon’s impact on his life,

“When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died…I admired him because his passion, you rarely see someone who’s looking and trying to improve each and every day. Not just in sports but as a parent, as a husband. I am inspired by what he’s done and what he shared with Vanessa and what he’s shared with his kids.”

Bryant had a profound impact on today’s superstars. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Joel Embiid have shared stories about the Lakers icon inspiring them and giving invaluable advice. LeBron James immortalized his bond with Bryant by getting a tattoo honoring him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LakersEmpire/status/1223401318296850432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When Bryant claimed he was incapable of forming strong bonds, he was mistaken. The two best players in NBA history, Jordan and James, have never shied away from professing their love for him and talking about how they both miss him.