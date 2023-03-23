“I’d Yell KOBE!”: Joel Embiid Credited Kobe Bryant With Inspiring Him to Pick up Basketball As 14-Year-Old in Cameroon

Joel Embiid is the frontrunner for the NBA MVP award in the 2022-23 season. He has continued to improve his game, posting impressive statistics and leading the Philadelphia 76ers to success.

Embiid is a dominant force on both ends of the court, with his scoring, rebounding, and defensive abilities making him a valuable asset to his team. He has also demonstrated excellent leadership qualities, helping to rally his team and inspire them to play at their best.

Over the course of the past few seasons, Joel has also been among the most clutch players in the NBA. His lack of postseason success notwithstanding, his Sixers will be a force to reckon with in this year’s playoffs.

Joel Embiid recalls acknowledging Kobe Bryant on his farewell tour

Kobe was an icon of the game before Embiid had ever touched a basketball. Naturally, when he came to his hometown Philadelphia for his final road game there, the building was abuzz with anticipation and nostalgia – just like Embiid himself.

The Cameroonian big man penned an open letter on The Players’ Tribune some years back. He recalled his experience of watching Bryant make his final bow in Philly:

“The most surreal moment was when Kobe was retiring, and he played his last game in Philly. After the game, they set up a little room for us to talk for a minute.”

“He walked in, and I shook his hand and I told him, ‘Man, I know you probably hear this a lot, but I literally started playing basketball because of you seven years ago. Whenever I’d be shooting the ball at the park, I’d be yelling out KOBEEEEEE!'”

How has Embiid been impacted by Kobe?

Kobe Bryant had a significant impact on Joel Embiid, both on and off the court. As a young basketball player in Cameroon, Embiid idolized Bryant and emulated his moves and work ethic.

When Embiid arrived in the United States to play for the University of Kansas, he continued to follow Bryant’s career closely and looked up to him as a role model.

After Bryant’s tragic death in 2020, Embiid was deeply affected and spoke openly about the impact Bryant had on his life. He credited Bryant with teaching him the importance of hard work, dedication, and mental toughness, and said that he had learned a great deal from Bryant’s approach to the game.

On the court, Embiid has also tried to model his game after Bryant’s, incorporating a wide range of offensive moves and working tirelessly to improve his skills.

He has also cited Bryant as a major influence in his development as a leader and a competitor and has dedicated several games to Bryant’s memory since his passing.