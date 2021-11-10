“LeBron James and Jimmy Fallon have a Faceketball slam dunk contest”: The Lakers superstar and the late-night talk show host gave the game of basketball a new format

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, LeBron James was introduced to a new genre of basketball, something that had the four-time NBA champion puzzled as well.

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon challenged his guest LeBron James to a game of Faceketball. The game basically comprises a ring attached to a headband, with the contestants trying to shoot the ball in the opponent’s ring.

Jimmy Fallon had also played this game with other celebrity guests like Drake and Bradley Copper. So the conditions for the game are whoever scores the first two buckets will get a chance to dunk on the opponent’s face.

LeBron James tries new formats of Basketball.

LeBron James who’s career average is 73.4% from the free throw, struggled a bit in the beginning. As the King said, “This is much more difficult than expected “ after shooting an airball.

Jimmy scored the first bucket but James scored the last one in clutch time to tie the game. James got to double dunk on Jimmy’s face to break the ring.

The seventeen-time All-Star has played another such bizarre game called Hell Hoop Shot, last off-season but this time in Jimmy Kimmel’s show. He had to shoot in a 360-degree rotating ring guarded by two cutouts of his movie Space Jam.

The superstar had to shoot 1 out of 3 for charity. This time as well, James came clutch and shot the last ball after missing 1st two. Clearly, the King is clutch, especially when it comes to the talk show games.

James proved that whatever may be the stipulation if you give him a basketball, it is nothing but net for the four-time Finals MVP.