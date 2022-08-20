LeBron James and NBA stars worth over $180 million are set to suit up for The Crawsover

Seldom will you see an assembly of stars worth well over a billion dollars in a ProAm game. Well, Seattle gets to see LeBron James and co!

It is a rarity that you get to see NBA players lace up for games in a gym. But of late, the trend has been rising steadily. Over the last few months, NBA players have been lacing up for ProAm games across the country.

But today’s news might be the most resounding of all. LeBron James, yes the man himself has decided to suit up once more and grace the famed Crawsover.

SEATTLE LETS GET IT!! Been over 15+ years since I’ve been back and played ball! Well the wait is almost over!! The 👑 is BACK! @JCrossover 🫡! #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 https://t.co/6NWxlSQg9o — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 19, 2022

Its not just him in the hunt though, there are other stars too and they are going to bring the roof down. What’s more exciting is the fact that the game will take place in Seattle.

LeBron James to grace a game in Seattle after 15 years! He is bringing with him a constellation of stars

Yes, after a long wait Seattle will get to see players like LeBron play. Talk about a moment.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 I thought it was gonna be a movie… now it’s HISTORY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This will be a day like we’ve NEVER SEEN @KingJames WILL BE PLAYING @thecrawsover PRO AM!!!!!!!!!!! It’s O-V-E-R ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/wEmLW8zooq — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 19, 2022

Jayson Tatum will also be lacing up! The game might have just elevated levels above the usual ProAm class.

That’s not all, there are several other players, including rookies Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero.

LeBron James, Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and now Jayson Tatum are all playing The Crawsover Pro AM tomorrow. 🔥🔥🔥 (via @JCrossover) — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 20, 2022

Fans have lined up outside the gym already and some have even pitched tents. Safe to say, it’s gonna be an eventful game.

This fan is literally camping out to see LeBron at the crawsover tomorrow 😳 (h/t @kareemcopeland ) pic.twitter.com/Bq8SJJHOPL — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 20, 2022

