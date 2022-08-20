Shaquille O’Neal begged $420 million worth Hollywood actor who worked with LeBron James to be in his movies

Shaquille O’Neal is a gracious TV personality, and accoding to one Hollywood actor, he used to beg to be in movies mid-game.

The former Lakers legend is currently one of the hosts of the famous ‘Inside the NBA’ segment on ESPN where he finds new and hilarious ways to discuss and analyze the NBA.

There have been countless stories of how Shaquille O’Neal has spent egregious amounts of money at once. He holds the record for the largest purchase in Walmart history amongst other things, and so he holds a reputation for being a big spender.

Shaq’s net worth is enough to cater towards his lifestyle, but it also sometimes makes for some crazy stories. He’s built that net worth through strategic and valuable investments. He makes a great deal of money every year from his businesses, and it’s admirable to see.

Shaquille O’Neal begged Adam Sandler to work with him like he did with LeBron James

O’Neal’s humorous antics on Inside the NBA have made him a very likeable person. It also means he believed he could have teamed up with Adam Sandler.

Sandler is a comedic Hollywood actor with a $420 million net worth. Sandler recently worked on a movie with LeBron James called ‘Hustle.’

However, he’s had a special relationship with the big man. Adam Sandler used to frequently sit courtside at Shaq’s games, and there, the Lakers big man would make it a point to make sure that Sandler knew he wanted to be in a movie.

Sandler wanted Shaq to win first, and so Shaq did. He won four championships, and as a result, he was owed four movies. Shaq got his wishes eventually, working on “Hubie Halloween” as DJ Aurora, “Blended” as Doug, “Grown Ups 2” as Officer Fluzoo, and “Jack and Jill,” as himself.

