Stephen A. Smith claims billionaire LeBron James is ‘grossly underpaid’

Veteran NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith addresses LeBron James’ $97M 2-years extension with the LA Lakers, calling him underpaid.

Entering his 20th season, LeBron James created history by becoming the highest-paid NBA player post his recent $97M extension with the LA Lakers. The four-time champion surpassed Kevin Durant, making $532M in all-time guaranteed earnings.

ESPN story on Lakers star LeBron James agreeing on a two-year, $97.1M extension that makes him highest earning player in NBA history. https://t.co/pZFVtkSDCO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2022

The 37-year-old continues to play at an elite level, coming off last season averaging 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.2 APG, shooting 52.4% from the field. Earlier this year, King James became the first billionaire NBA player after Michael Jordan.

The above update provides a sigh of relief for the purple and gold franchise amid rumors of the superstar taking his talents elsewhere. The Lakers had a horrid outing in the 2021-22 season, ending their campaign with 16-games below +500, glued with bad contracts and an injury-prone veteran roster.

Nevertheless, during a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith went on a rant stating how James was underpaid, given what he brings to the table.

Stephen A. Smith gives his flowers to LeBron James.

Though James continues to rake in the moolah from his off-court activities, many believe the four-time Finals MVP needs to be paid more in terms of his player salary. In all likelihood, the 18x All-Star shall overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in the NBA in the upcoming season.

Age is just a number for James, coming off as a top 3 scorer from last season. Thus it’s no surprise why Stephen A believes the eighteen-time All-Star is ‘grossly underpaid.’

“The man is a top 3 player in the history of basketball, number 1. Number 2, he’s grossly underpaid… $97 million over the next two years is a bargain. He is box office.” Stephen A. Smith giving high praise to LeBron James 💯pic.twitter.com/J9RHF1YdpG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 19, 2022

Despite the Lakers not making the playoffs this year, James continues to be the top draw for the NBA, whether it’s merchandise or ticket sales. Thus there are no two ways about the fact that the game will miss him as and when he decides to hang his boots.

