“Just another unemployed black man!”: When Charles Barkley made a hilarious yet highly controversial statement right after the end of his NBA career

Charles Barkley once publicly made a hilarious joke based on his race right after his retirement from the NBA

To most current NBA fans, Charles Barkley is known as one of the funnier NBA analysts on television. And frankly, it’s completely justified.

At the end of the day, while his ‘analysis’ is not exactly top-notch, the man’s jokes on live television seldom fail to get fans chocking on their water.

Before his career on TNT though, Charles Barkley had just finished up an incredible NBA career. Over the course of his 8 seasons in the league, the Hall of Famer accumulated 11 All-Star selections, An All-Star MVP, a Rebounding championship, 11 All-NBA selections, and as Michael Jordan will remember, an MVP.

Fair to say that the man went down as one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA to ever win a championship. But, right after the end of his playing career, Chuck didn’t really know what he would do next. And when he was publicly asked about it back then, he responded with a frankly, hilarious joke.

Without further ado, let’s get into it.

“Another unemployed black man!”: Charles Barkley had a very controversial yet funny observation of his life after his NBA career

Man do we love us some Chuck.

With the NBA offseason currently in full swing, the Inside Crew hasn’t had to work for a while now. And if we’re being completely honest, we do miss watching their shenanigans.

During this downtime though, the NBA community found some serious gold. Take a look at the Instagram post below.

We’ve known for a long time that Charles Barkley’s style was to make controversial jokes that make you giggle. But, it’s just good to know that he has always had that within him.

Man, we can’t wait for the Inside crew to return.

