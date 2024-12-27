‘LeBron James and Stephen Curry Move Mountains’: Kendrick Perkins Impressed with 8.4 Million Lakers-Warriors Viewers

The NBA’s Christmas Day slate was filled with tight, competitive matchups. But the clash between LeBron James’ Lakers and Stephen Curry’s Warriors took the cake as the marquee matchup of the night with both superstars turning back the clock with electrifying performances.

The elite display from the aging legends prompted acclaim from Kendrick Perkins, who took to X to share just how vital the pair has been to the NBA’s success and entertainment value.

“No disrespect to nobody… but Bron and Steph Move Mountains. Like I said last night they are Mega Stars!!!!” the former big man wrote, quoting a post that shared how the Christmas Day contest was the most-watched regular season game in five years.

No disrespect to nobody… but Bron and Steph Move Mountains. Like I said last night they are Mega Stars!!!! https://t.co/raSWJUa3VB — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 26, 2024

There’s no doubt that both Curry and LeBron have elite basketball left in their tank despite Father Time chasing them down. The King had his best stat line since returning from his eight-day vacation, posting a 31-point, 10-rebound double-double. Meanwhile, Steph splashed home eight threes en route to 38 points, nearly taking the air out of the Chase Center with a clutch late-game triple after it seemed as if Los Angeles had already sealed the deal.

The Lakers did ultimately take the contest, 115-113, but it was one of the pair’s best matchups ever.

Every contest in the five-game Christmas Day slate was notably settled by 10 points or less. Lakers-Warriors managed to be the tightest though, with the Purple and Gold squeezing out the victory by only two points. It was a close matchup throughout, with both teams struggling to pull away before the Lakers gained some breathing room in the second half.

That only lasted about a quarter as the Warriors made a double-digit deficit a one-possession game with under a minute left. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough, but it was an incredible contest that somehow managed to build on the three competitive matchups that came before

Perk wasn’t exaggerating when he described the two capable of moving mountains as the contest averaged 7.76 million viewers, peaking at 8.32 million. The proof is evident, fans still love the league’s longtime legends more than the new faces of the game.

The NBA delivered its most-watched Christmas Day in five years, with viewership up 84% vs. last year across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Disney+ and ESPN+. The NBA on Christmas Day averaged 5.25 million viewers per game in the U.S. The matchup between the @Lakers and @Warriors – the… pic.twitter.com/VjfjL8XQSU — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 26, 2024

LeBron and Steph still are the catch

The viewership ratings speak for themselves, but even LeBron has acknowledged how vital him and Steph are for the league. Following the victory, the future Hall of Famer was asked what is still great about today’s NBA. The 39-year-old humorously responded, “LeBron and Steph.”

LeBron James when asked what is still great about the NBA today: “LeBron and Steph” Austin Reaves, off camera: “Great f—ing answer” pic.twitter.com/tUJLglDpbf — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 26, 2024

The soon-to-be 40 year old’s teammate, Austin Reaves, quickly approved, saying “Great f***ing answer.” LeBron, Reaves, and basically anyone who watched Wednesday’s showdown can agree: LeBron and Curry will continue to be the faces of the NBA until they decide to hang their boots up.