Travis Hunter is Like LeBron James, Says Keyshawn Johnson, as the Two-Way Star Snubs Gloves at the Pro Day

In an attempt to make a statement at Colorado’s pro day, the two-way phenom, Travis Hunter, elected to forgo gloves and showcase the legitimacy of his hands. Despite skipping the testing portion of the event, Hunter dazzled scouts by running precise routes and catching passes from quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

His decision to do all that without gloves demonstrated his exceptional ball-handling ability and route-running finesse. And if Keyshawn Johnson’s reaction is any indication, it had the desired effect.

In awe of the sheer talent that Hunter continues to put on display, the 11-year NFL veteran equated the uniqueness of the former Colorado Buffalo to that of LeBron James himself.

“Normally, you don’t see that. I don’t even know what to call him. He’s like a LeBron James that’s just from nowhere like I’ve ever seen before.”

Having clearly bought into the hype, the former Philadelphia Eagle suggests that adding to the defense is the best course of action for the Cleveland Browns at this point in time. Believing that the Browns need as much help as they can get, Johnson asserted that a quarterback selection will do little to improve what is an otherwise lackluster offense.

Despite there being two premiere defenders available, Johnson explained that Cleveland can’t go wrong by drafting either Hunter or the pass-rushing sensation, Abdul Carter.

“Don’t take a quarterback. You either take Travis Hunter or you take Abdul Carter. If you want to take Abdul Carter and pay him up with Myles Garret, then people have got to pick and chose which side are they going to protect… Or, you take a Travis Hunter, who is a two-way go guy… So you pair him up offensively, at times, with Jerry Jeudy, but predominantly defensively… Across the board, you have three terrific corners.”

While fans have certainly voiced their concerns about the Browns being an unfavorable destination for Hunter, his dual-threat capabilities could be the cure to the franchise’s four-year playoff drought. Nevertheless, it’s going to take more than one player to transform the NFL’s perennial afterthought.

On the latest installment of Up & Adams, NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah joined the title host to give his take on which position Hunter will play in the NFL. Suggesting that two-way players should always “major in defense and minor in offense,” the NFL Network cast member explained that,

“You play full time on defense, we give you a package of plays on offense, that’s the easiest way to try and get that done… He 100% wants to be on the field every offensive snap, so you’re going to have to flip the script a little bit. I think he’s going to end up majoring on offense and you’re going to find opportunities to get him on the field on defense.”

While the notion of Hunter being an offensive player certainly appeals more to fans and dynasty football players, it remains to be seen whether or not it appeals to NFL franchises. Hunter was controversially listed as a DB by scouts at the 2025 NFL Combine, seemingly suggesting that teams still view him as a defender first and foremost.

Even after Hunter has his name called on draft night, the public will still likely have to wait before they can have any confidence in knowing which side of the ball Hunter will “major in.” Proving to be a conundrum for both rival coaches and his own play callers, Hunter is all set to debut his game at the next level.