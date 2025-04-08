Former Warrior Demands LeBron James Receive Apology From Analyst After His Outrageous ‘Michael Jordan At 40’ Take

The number of bad takes from NBA analysts over the years is too long to list. That said, Colin Cowherd had one in 2019 that could potentially go on the Mount Rushmore of bad takes, and it has to do with LeBron James. Fortunately, the internet is not letting him forget about his outrageous and outdated prediction, and that includes former Golden State Warriors star Nick Young.

Advertisement

Back in 2019, LeBron was only 34 years old. Herd took to his show to rehash the old LBJ vs. Michael Jordan debate and made a bold claim about when the King reached the 40-year-old mark. “He will never be as good as Michael Jordan at 40,” the famed analyst claimed. “No way, no how.” The take has aged like milk, but in retrospect, to say it in 2019 was even dumber.

James joined the Lakers in that season, and led them to their 18th NBA Championship in 2020. It was so very clear to anyone with eyes that James was not slowing down any time soon. He was still in peak physical condition. His drives to the hoop were still as Stephen A. Smith called it, “a freight train of a man.” At 40 James is still that great, which is why Nick Young wants Colin Cowherd to apologize.

“Can he get a apology?” the 2018 Champion asked on X before tagging Cowherd’s official account. Young added several laughing emojis to further accentuate just how bad the statement was. If Cowherd had the amount of moxy that he attempts to display on his show, he would acknowledge how wrong he was and issue a rightfully deserved apology to LeGOAT.

Just look at the proof. James, along with Luka Doncic, has led the Lakers to the No. 3 spot in the very competitive West. Last month, they went as high as No. 2, and yesterday, they easily defeated the league’s best team, the Thunder, 126-99. Where was Jordan at 40? Playing hard for the Wizards while the team struggled to win 37 total games.

But the reality is that this is the state of media, specifically sports media, these days. Analysts are looking for clicks, views, and engagement and are willing to say whatever they think will drive the mob toward them. It’s a sad and cyclical pattern, but one that has proven effective for them.

The good thing is that LeBron James doesn’t need the apology, nor the recognition. He knows the greatness he’s achieved. And if he stays healthy? Who knows. Perhaps there’s still more to his legacy to be written.