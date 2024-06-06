LeBron James And Stephen Curry Show Their Support For Draymond Green’s Rant About Skip Bayless

May 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates in the first half as forward Draymond Green (23) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) react in the first half during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Players often get heavily criticized by analysts for their mistakes on the court. Media personnel have even gone a step further by making comments on professional athletes’ personal lives on multiple occasions. Now, it appears that the other side has had enough. Draymond Green recently chided Skip Bayless with a nasty blow to his relevance in the NBA community today. And upon hearing it, Stephen Curry and LeBron James just couldn’t help but support him.

Immediately after Green’s rant went viral, Stephen Curry commented on the post, “Been skipping!” followed by LeBron James who went on to like the post as well, indicating their agreement with what Draymond had to say.

LeBron liking this Skip Bayless hate post and Steph commenting on it😭😭 pic.twitter.com/h1vW52EJtj — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) June 5, 2024

As for what Draymond Green said, the Golden State Warriors forward announced that he was “skipping past Skip”. Expounding what he meant, Green said that as soon as Shannon Sharpe left Bayless’s show, Undisputed, not many bothered themselves with the aging analyst. And now, he would be doing the same.

“Everybody skipping past Skip Bayless since Shannon (Sharpe) left him. He comes out and says ‘he’ll have me eating out the palm of his hand.’ I am not coming on your show, Skip. I’m gonna keep skipping past you, just like everybody else skipped on you because that show is dead.”

Green then plainly stated that no one wanted to hear Skip out anymore. He then referenced Richard Sherman, saying that he was just better than Skip at just about everything.

“No one wants to hear you talk anymore. In the words of Richard Sherman, I am better than you. I am better than you at life, I am just better than you.’ Skipping Skip, that’s a wrap from this episode of The Draymond Green Show…Yeah Skip, we don’t respect you. You need more people. That’s a wrap, peace.” [per The Draymond Green Show]

This came as a response to Skip Bayless who openly berated Draymond Green, on Undisputed, calling him the ‘Dirtiest player in NBA history so far.’

In his long rant about the Warriors forward, he held absolutely nothing back, even stating that Green has ‘One or maybe two screws loose’, before he rattled off further on the topic.

“I dare you to go on YouTube, go up and watch, the low-light tapes of the cavalcade of Draymond Green’s dirtiest plays over the years…The cheapshots, the low-blows, the dangerous plays. Draymond is the all-time cheapshot artist.”

In the end, while Draymond Green’s words are beyond scathing, it’s hard not to side with him, especially considering Skip Bayless’s reputation. Even by his own standards, the FS1 analyst crossed multiple lines during his rant. And so, it is no wonder LeBron James and Stephen Curry were so quick to side with their fellow NBA man.

Draymond Green’s superstar teammate once responded to Skip Bayless himself

The majority of NBA fans are aware of Skip Bayless’ hate towards Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward, LeBron James. In fact, Bayless has seemingly made a career out of insulting James ever since he came into the league.

But the Lakers star isn’t the only player the veteran sports analyst has thrown shade at over the years. The host of Undisputed has also taken the time to get on the nerves of Draymond Green’s superstar teammate, Stephen Curry. However, the 2022 NBA Finals MVP did nothing more than respond with a simple, sarcastic reply.

.@RealSkipBayless Love you too Skip! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 17, 2015

The 2022 NBA championship evidently means a lot to Stephen Curry, and justifiably so. After all, to him, it represents the title that allowed him to quiet all his detractors, and solidify himself as one of the greatest ever. So, it would have only been normal for the Warriors superstar to respond with aggression.

Instead, he responded with the least amount of energy he could possibly muster, completely dismissing Bayless’s comment. And judging by Draymond Green’s recent statement, it appears that he will be doing the same going forward.