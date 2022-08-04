LeBron James approves Bronny James’ 3 tattoos, including 1 on the neck before college recruitment

LeBron James’ son Bronny James is following his footsteps as he gets not one but three fresh tattoos ahead of college recruitment season.

NBA players love displaying art, especially through the form of tattoos. A lot of NBA players get entire murals on their bodies. Each piece represents something important in their lives.

LeBron James is among the most famous ones. He has a slew of tattoos on his body, including the “Chosen1” piece on his back when he turned 18.

He also recently got a mamba tattoo on his quadriceps as a reminder of Kobe Bryant’s legacy. Following his father’s footsteps, it looks as though young Bronny James is also getting tattoos!

As per Ganga Tattoos, a famous artist in Los Angeles, Bronny James got his first ink today. Ganga has done tattoos for LeBron and even rap-star Post Malone. He even got a tattoo from LeBron himself.

LeBron James gave his tattoo artist a crown tattoo on his wrist 👀 (via IG/gangatattoo) pic.twitter.com/5gN2vx2ekR — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 30, 2021

Also read: Is Bronny James as good as LeBron James at age 18?: A closer look at the prodigy out of Sierra Canyon High School

Bronny James gets his first tattoos, dad LeBron James gives his seal of approval!

When artist Ganga Tattoos first posted on his Instagram about Bronny getting his tattoos, celebrities from all corners gave their approval. The list included his father LeBron James.

Bronny James get his first tattoo 🔥🔥 (📸: gangtattoo/IG) pic.twitter.com/KLEFzJWEqS — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) August 4, 2022

While we don’t know what sort of precedent this sets, but it is clear that LeBron intends to let his sons do as they wish. The only fear is that as college recruitment season kicks off it might bring a negative connotation.

Bronny is a fairly well-hyped-up prospect and his tattoos might be a slight hindrance. LeBron himself would want him to get into a good D1 university.

But it’s about the game more than anything. As long as young Bronny is expanding his skillset, and producing the right numbers, he should walk into collegiate teams.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on Bronny James.

Also read: NBA Twitter reacts as 6’9” LeBron James puts in work with 15 y/o Bryce James and 17 y/o Bronny James at the Lakers facility