Basketball

LeBron James approves Bronny James’ 3 tattoos, including 1 on the neck before college recruitment

LeBron James approves Bronny James' 3 tattoos, including 1 on the neck before college recruitment
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Jayson Tatum could make close to $300M by 2029 but there's one condition
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
LeBron James approves Bronny James' 3 tattoos, including 1 on the neck before college recruitment
LeBron James approves Bronny James’ 3 tattoos, including 1 on the neck before college recruitment

LeBron James’ son Bronny James is following his footsteps as he gets not one but…