NBA Twitter reacts as 6’9” LeBron James puts in work with 15 y/o Bryce James and 17 y/o Bronny James at the Lakers facility

LeBron James was seen working out with sons Bronny James and Bryce James at the Lakers practice facility.

After the Los Angeles Lakers’ horrendous 2021-2022 campaign, LeBron James has been having himself a pretty eventful offseason. This summer, Bron went to Dubai for a holiday with his wife, attended summer league games, and even put on a show in his first Drew League appearance since 2011.

Like always, The King has also been hitting the gym at absurd hours, putting in the work. However, his preparations for the upcoming 2022-2023 season have been slightly different from what we are accustomed to seeing.

Throughout the offseason, the 4-time MVP has been seen working out his sons or shooting hoops with them in their driveway.

More recently, the superstar was seen putting in the work alongside Bryce and Bronny with LAL assistant coach Phil Handy at the LA-Based team’s practice facility.

As soon as the photo went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with various reactions.

Working out with some of the greatest personalities associated with basketball, high schoolers Bronny and Bryce will definitely be benefitting from this experience.

With LBJ’s 17-year-old son putting on an incredible show at his recent AAU tournament, and the younger son having an insane growth spurt, it is only about time that we get to witness the two make news for their doings on the hardwood.

