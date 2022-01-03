“LeBron James be breaking some damn record every other game!”: The Lakers superstar passes Oscar Robertson for 4th most free throws made in the regular season

LeBron James has been in the league for so long, records seem to fall like Jenga tiles when he passes them now.

Just this season, LeBron James became the oldest player to have a 40 point game with no turnovers. Moreover, he leads the league in the most number of 30 point games. Furthermore, he scored 36000 points and became the highest-scoring player on Christmas day to name a few. It is no surprise though, given how long he’s been in the league.

Coming into the game against the Timberwolves, LeBron was behind the triple-double guy Oscar Roberston for the 4th spot on free throws made. Starting again at the center position, something of a routine now, LeBron was drawing fouls the same way he did when he played ball handler. Making 9/12 free throws for the night, Bron passed Oscar making 7695 free throws.

He only trails three players – Karl Malone, Moses Malone, and Kobe Bryant. The only active player on the top 10 list, there is a chance he ends up somewhere in the top three by the end of his career. It’s become so normal that him ending up on literally any record book is just another day in the office.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to turn their season around

With the All-Star game fast approaching, the Lakers will look to carry a healthy momentum into the second half of the season. They currently are languishing in 7th place, a whopping 10.5 games behind the conference leaders. As a result, Frank Vogel and his men need to do everything they can to make the playoffs. If the aspiration is a championship, they are failing spectacularly.

One player who cannot be faulted though has been King James, who’s been immense ever since his return from injury. The 4x NBA champion has been rolling back the years with some of his performances over the past month and a half, LBJ has been faultless. Whether his supporting cast respects his efforts and steps up their game, that is to be seen.

Chemistry, injuries, and in general poor decision-making have cost the Lakers a lot this season. They lead the league in the most number of games lost, after leading by double digits in the third quarter. A shocking stat compared to their record just two years prior, in which they never lost a single game in which they were leading a game in the third. Russell Westbrook has been giving away possessions like they were Halloween candy and it shows.

Statistically one of the worst three-point shooters in the league, Frank Vogel seems to forget that once the ball bounces off the rim, someone from the team has to get it before the opposition. Getting battered on rebounding while having the likes of DeAndre Jordan, Anthony Davis, and Dwight Howard is just unacceptable.

