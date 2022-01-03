“LeBron James is a better scorer than Michael Jordan in the NBA Playoffs!”: How the Lakers superstar has scored 30+ points more times than the Bulls legend

LeBron James has scored 30+ points more times than Michael Jordan in the NBA Playoffs despite being labelled as ‘not a score-first player’.

LeBron James has been defying all odds this past NBA season, averaging 28.6 points a game while dropping 30+ points darn near every single night. Despite being labeled as ‘not a score-first player’ for his entire career, he’s amassed more points than NBA legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in both the regular season and the Playoffs.

He currently sits in 3rd place all-time in total regular season points scored and is less than a 1000 points away from taking the oh-so elusive 2nd place spot from Jazz legend, Karl Malone.

Also read: “LeBron James is both the youngest and the oldest to average 25 ppg!”: Incredible stat underlines the Lakers superstar’s legendary longevity at All-NBA level

Over his near 2 decade stint in the NBA, he’s broken several scoring records in the league. His most impressive would have to be him being all-time leading scorer in the Playoffs with a whopping 7,631 points. This over 1,500 points more than Michael Jordan who’s in the second spot.

Another record that ‘The King’ has over Jordan is how many 30+point games he’s had in the postseason when compared to Jordan.

LeBron James has more 30+ point games than Michael Jordan.

Make no mistake, this isn’t to disparage Michael Jordan in any way, shape, or form. In the 109 games he’s had with 30+ points, he didn’t just average 30 points. In those games, he put up an otherworldly average of 38.8 points a game.

Also read: “Jaylen Brown with 50 points proved he can take over and lead the Celtics to a win tonight!”: NBA Twitter lauds 25-year-old All-Star for a stupendous performance in comeback win vs Orlando Magic

LeBron James on the other hand, has had 118 games in the Playoffs where he’s had 30+ points. In those games however, he’s averaged 35.9 points a game. James has played a total of 266 games in the postseason while Jordan has played much less with 179.

LeBron essentially has a lower percentage to score 30+ points in a game in the postseason than Jordan. The former has a 44.3% chance while Michael Jordan had an absurd 60.9% chance.